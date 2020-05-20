[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Life & Covid-19: Preparing for the long haul of COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Transphobia, homophobia & biphobia
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Landa Mabenge - author at Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of Triumph
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Transphobia, homophobia & biphobia continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:20
[REACTION] Schools reopening plan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 15:52
Helping Hands attempts to assist Cradle of Hope
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
Facebook adding 'Shops' to let businesses sell products through the social network
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 17:20
Postnatal depression concerns during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Howard Manyonga, Head of The Birthing Team
Today at 18:09
Governor Lesetja Kganyago expected to cut rates by 100 bps - again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann Els - Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Ninety One releases maiden results after listing in difficult time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - Founder of Investec Asset Management and Joint CEO at Investec
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - What is Artificial Intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Grocery delivery app is seeing growth amidst Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vutlharhi Valoyi - Co-Founder and CEO at Zulzi
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Gauteng premier and MEC's assess lockdown compliance at various sites Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MEC's assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:18 PM
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail. 20 May 2020 1:13 PM
'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform' Economist Duma Gqubule gives his critique on government's R500 billion stimulus package. 20 May 2020 11:40 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 20 May 2020 9:13 AM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609 There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312. 19 May 2020 10:27 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Opinion
BCX
The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

OPINION from Johann Digue, Managing Executive: Banking, Insurance & Financial Services at BCX ICT sales.

The impact of COVID-19 has set us on the path of a global recession and the far-reaching effects on the financial services industry are yet to be imagined. These are telling times, and institutions without the proper digital infrastructure to support this influx of uncertain customers will fall short, and fast. Yet in the face of the crisis, businesses may look to delay investment in digital transformation when in fact this is the time that they need it most to survive.

There is strain on especially online banking systems, helplines and social media channels, with calls from consumers frantically trying to assess the impact of job losses, vanishing income, and default on loans and mortgages.

Digital is the new normal, you need only look at the new online office and shift to remote working conditions to realise that the way we work has been fundamentally transformed, and this is likely to spill over into the way we transact. Banks need to reassure and respond in a way that continues to build and keep the trust of their customers if they want to hold on to them.

The need for rapid adaptation on all levels is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 economic climate. While we are unsure of what this climate will look like, we know that for companies to survive they will need to operate smarter. Amidst the uncertainty there is a rise in cyber fraud with reports of phishing attacks taking advantage of already vulnerable people. The need for systems that are robust and intelligent enough to mitigate these fraudulent activities is critical.

For large companies, executing their digital transformation roadmap is often hindered by siloed thinking and hampered by a struggle to reset company culture. For digital natives, or businesses whose infrastructure naturally enables them to pivot as needed, transformation happens from the onset. These companies are usually built on modern platforms with tailor made embedded security which may provide an opportunity for them to offer new products and services swiftly as we shift to a future of business unusual.

As businesses acclimatize it is likely that they will need an increased online presence, supported by secure and seamless payment systems to support a potential uptick in e-commerce. This will need to be supported by employees with the requisite digital skills – analysts who can assess the need to pivot at a whim, software developers who can build products to deliver in new paradigms, call centre staff who can harness smart AI to make their jobs much easier.

In the short term the focus for many will be how to stay afloat, but this may also be the perfect time to shift to long-term thinking as we brace for what looks to be a lasting impact from this wave of digitalisation as consumers form new habits built on digital services. Now is the perfect time for companies to revisit their digital transformation strategies to plan for the need for new skill sets and upscaling digital infrastructure if they want to remain competitive in the years to come.

Cover photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash


20 May 2020 9:34 AM
by
Tags:
Opinion
BCX

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa3

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

14 May 2020 11:01 AM

702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

Read More arrow_forward

eusebius-mckaiser-show-picjpg

eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

7 May 2020 10:48 AM

McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel.

Read More arrow_forward

eusebius-mckaiserpng

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

5 May 2020 11:25 AM

Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared.

Read More arrow_forward

190408-alex-protestersjpg

Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'

3 May 2020 12:02 PM

Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.

Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity calls for lockdown rules to end as Denel unable to pay salaries
20 May 2020 12:57 PM

20 May 2020 12:57 PM

Land Bank in talks with lenders to restructure its debt, Parly told
20 May 2020 12:31 PM

20 May 2020 12:31 PM

Zim police hunt 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre
20 May 2020 12:19 PM

20 May 2020 12:19 PM

