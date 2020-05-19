ANALYSIS: COVID-19 'is not the death knell for newspapers'
As some newspapers in the print industry face financial troubles, the closure of publications could be the worst possible thing to happen, says former news editor Gasant Abarder.
He says this will begin to erode democracy.
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Abarder about the state of the print industry.
Speaking on the decline, Abarder says COVID-19 is not the death knell for newspapers and suggests that we are now seeing an occurrence of something that was a long time in the making.
If you're pretending that COVID-19 is the death knell of newspapers then you haven't been paying attention. Especially the owners who conveniently use it to start cutting pay, you have to ask yourself, how resilient is your business that three weeks into lockdown you can't sustain a newspaper when you have been making money since the 90's.Gasant Abarder, Former news editor
I think the newspaper business, in particular, radio to an extent, as well as television - they had a Kodak moment where Kodak believed they were going to make film for the rest of their lives for cameras and that digital was just a passing fad and, boy, were they wrong.Gasant Abarder, Former news editor
I believe newspapers have a role to play, they need to go beyond the news and need to give authentic voices back to the people who consume news.Gasant Abarder, Former news editor
I am not saying that the quality of journalism necessarily is any worse off but we are asking younger people to do a lot more these days; they can't just write a long-form story, they have to file for online, they have to tweet, they have to do vlogs, video ... we asking a lot of them for a lot less money.Gasant Abarder, Former news editor
Newspaper narratives need to change. I don't want to read about yesterday's incident on the N2 when I already know about it.Gasant Abarder, Former news editor
