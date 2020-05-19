Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough
Scientists are hailing a major breakthrough in HIV prevention.
On Monday, a global trial revealed that a new HIV drug injected every two months effectively reduces the rate of infection and provides longer and stronger protection than taking pills.
The drug was developed at ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by GSK.
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Wits University's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute director of research professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe about the injection.
We know for some people it may be difficult to take an oral pill every day and some people prefer not to take the pill.Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe, Director of research - Wits University's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
So we spent a long time looking for an alternative in the HIV prevention so this is an injection that is administered every eight weeksProfessor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe, Director of research - Wits University's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
What the study shows is that when it is compared to a daily pill, the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the infection in men that have sex with men and transgender women.Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe, Director of research - Wits University's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Listen to the full interview below...
