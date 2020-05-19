Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
You can be charged with a hefty R5,000 fine or end up with a criminal record for various infringements under the Disaster Management Act.
RELATED:'Courts should punish those who break law during lockdown and not police'
Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report chats to African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) politician and Member of Parliament Steve Swart says these criminal records are a huge issue.
The trivial offence with these lockdown regulations is a problem and after 21 days of lockdown, there was already 118,000 people who were charged. It doesn't mean that all those people were arrested and 60,000 people paid an admission of guilt fines.Steve Swart, Politician and MP - ACDP
The ACDP is very concerned as this criminal records have a long-term effect on people obtaining employment, he says.
We know that the public is outraged at the triviality of these breaches of the law. Many people want to avoid the trauma of going to court and they pay an admission-of-guilt fine and that can have dire consequences. The consequence of so many people with criminal records is worrying.Steve Swart, Politician and MP - ACDP
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.Read More
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.Read More
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi
The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.Read More
If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor
Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.Read More
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.Read More
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.Read More
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.Read More
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More