Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP

You can be charged with a hefty R5,000 fine or end up with a criminal record for various infringements under the Disaster Management Act.

Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report chats to African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) politician and Member of Parliament Steve Swart says these criminal records are a huge issue.

The trivial offence with these lockdown regulations is a problem and after 21 days of lockdown, there was already 118,000 people who were charged. It doesn't mean that all those people were arrested and 60,000 people paid an admission of guilt fines. Steve Swart, Politician and MP - ACDP

The ACDP is very concerned as this criminal records have a long-term effect on people obtaining employment, he says.

We know that the public is outraged at the triviality of these breaches of the law. Many people want to avoid the trauma of going to court and they pay an admission-of-guilt fine and that can have dire consequences. The consequence of so many people with criminal records is worrying. Steve Swart, Politician and MP - ACDP

