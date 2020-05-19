Two suspects arrested for robbing doctors' surgeries in Soweto
Doctors in Soweto have become daily targets for criminals.
The criminals pretend to be patients and hold the doctors, staff and patients hostage before robbing them of their belongings including cash, cellphones and laptops.
They also empty out medical dispensaries where they target ARVs and cough mixtures.
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela about what the police are doing about these crimes.
We have noted the concerns from the doctors and have received a number of concerns from those doctors.Captain Kay Makhubela - Spokesperson - SAPS
We have noted that there were people who were arrested for those robberies.Captain Kay Makhubela - Spokesperson - SAPS
We will make sure we intensify our deployment in those areas as well.Captain Kay Makhubela - Spokesperson - SAPS
Listen to the full interview below...
