Motshekga to address South Africans on the continuation of the academic year

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday evening on preparations for the reopening of schools and the sector’s state of readiness to continue the 2020 academic year.

On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom.

Sowetan is reporting that the department is "proposing that the school timetable be rearranged to allow different grades to attend classes on alternative days of the week or alternative weeks".

Section 27 media officer Julie Chaskalson says there is a lot of inconsistent and contradictory information coming from the department and that they are hoping for clarity.

We have seen a number of kind of proposed dates for learners and teachers to go back and these dates have changed. Julie Chaskalson, Section 27

We have also seen that the department has made promises that before schools go back, every school will be equipped with personal protective equipment, as well as new and improved sanitation, infrastructure and improved infrastructure to ensure social distancing but what we haven't seen so far is whether these plans have been implemented. Julie Chaskalson, Section 27

In terms of the school calendar, we really need clarity and we also believe that in terms of learners going back, safety is absolutely paramount. Julie Chaskalson, Section 27

