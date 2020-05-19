Motshekga to address South Africans on the continuation of the academic year
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday evening on preparations for the reopening of schools and the sector’s state of readiness to continue the 2020 academic year.
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom.
Sowetan is reporting that the department is "proposing that the school timetable be rearranged to allow different grades to attend classes on alternative days of the week or alternative weeks".
Section 27 media officer Julie Chaskalson says there is a lot of inconsistent and contradictory information coming from the department and that they are hoping for clarity.
We have seen a number of kind of proposed dates for learners and teachers to go back and these dates have changed.Julie Chaskalson, Section 27
We have also seen that the department has made promises that before schools go back, every school will be equipped with personal protective equipment, as well as new and improved sanitation, infrastructure and improved infrastructure to ensure social distancing but what we haven't seen so far is whether these plans have been implemented.Julie Chaskalson, Section 27
In terms of the school calendar, we really need clarity and we also believe that in terms of learners going back, safety is absolutely paramount.Julie Chaskalson, Section 27
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Two suspects arrested for robbing doctors' surgeries in Soweto
SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they will intensify deployment in the hotspots.Read More
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough
Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.Read More
ANALYSIS: COVID-19 'is not the death knell for newspapers'
Former news editor Gasant Abarder says newspapers need to give authentic voices back to the people who consume news.Read More
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.Read More
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert
Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.Read More
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.Read More
[SPONSORED] Gauteng legislature to host its 1st EVER virtual house sitting
Gauteng's Digital Legislature aims to ensure that the business of the Legislature remains in full force and that citizens remain represented.Read More
Fathers accused of using COVID19 as excuse to not pay child maintenance
Family law attorney Sandy du Plessis says there is just no remedy for the clients as the courts are unable to help.Read More
If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor
Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.Read More