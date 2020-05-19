Motshekga to address South Africans on the continuation of the academic year

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Motor industry under level 3
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive
Today at 15:16
EWN: Andile Mbuthu's murder accused appear in court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
SASSA explains the R350 grant application process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 15:53
Lockdown story time
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Fred Khumalo - Author of The Lonest March
Today at 16:45
[Feature] Save your Fave
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:52
Floating Wind farms to be developed at Jeffrey's Bay
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David Chown, Director of Genesis Eco-Energy Developments
Today at 17:11
[REACTION] Teacher's unions react to schools reopening plan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 17:13
[REACTION] Schools Reopening
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3 - PLUS 94 RESEARCH
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Motshekga to address South Africans on the continuation of the academic year On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans. 19 May 2020 1:48 PM
Two suspects arrested for robbing doctors' surgeries in Soweto SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they will intensify deployment in the hotspots. 19 May 2020 1:03 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all Local
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the breakdown that has thus far been given is very generic and needs more detail. 19 May 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 19 May 2020 9:25 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
View all Business
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them. 18 May 2020 11:06 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Motshekga to address South Africans on the continuation of the academic year

19 May 2020 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
COVID-19
school reopening
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday evening on preparations for the reopening of schools and the sector’s state of readiness to continue the 2020 academic year.

On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom.

Sowetan is reporting that the department is "proposing that the school timetable be rearranged to allow different grades to attend classes on alternative days of the week or alternative weeks".

Section 27 media officer Julie Chaskalson says there is a lot of inconsistent and contradictory information coming from the department and that they are hoping for clarity.

We have seen a number of kind of proposed dates for learners and teachers to go back and these dates have changed.

Julie Chaskalson, Section 27

We have also seen that the department has made promises that before schools go back, every school will be equipped with personal protective equipment, as well as new and improved sanitation, infrastructure and improved infrastructure to ensure social distancing but what we haven't seen so far is whether these plans have been implemented.

Julie Chaskalson, Section 27

In terms of the school calendar, we really need clarity and we also believe that in terms of learners going back, safety is absolutely paramount.

Julie Chaskalson, Section 27

Click on the link below to hear more...


19 May 2020 1:48 PM
by
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
COVID-19
school reopening

More from Local

Housebreaking burglary burlglar robbery crime 123rfcrime 123rf

Two suspects arrested for robbing doctors' surgeries in Soweto

19 May 2020 1:03 PM

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they will intensify deployment in the hotspots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hiv-do-it-yourself-home-test-kit-on-sale-in-uk-mediajpg

Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough

19 May 2020 12:37 PM

Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newspapers-pngpng

ANALYSIS: COVID-19 'is not the death knell for newspapers'

19 May 2020 12:06 PM

Former news editor Gasant Abarder says newspapers need to give authentic voices back to the people who consume news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosajpg

Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms

18 May 2020 11:05 PM

There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus9899

We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert

18 May 2020 6:30 PM

Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check

18 May 2020 4:03 PM

Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown

18 May 2020 3:51 PM

SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makhura-jpeg

[SPONSORED] Gauteng legislature to host its 1st EVER virtual house sitting

18 May 2020 2:11 PM

Gauteng's Digital Legislature aims to ensure that the business of the Legislature remains in full force and that citizens remain represented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b511114a-60c7-410b-85e0-5eb795975d97.jpg

Fathers accused of using COVID19 as excuse to not pay child maintenance

18 May 2020 1:41 PM

Family law attorney Sandy du Plessis says there is just no remedy for the clients as the courts are unable to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ewmbw85xkaapx-ejpg

If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor

18 May 2020 1:02 PM

Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?

Politics

We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert

Lifestyle Local

Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms

World Local

EWN Highlights

Competition Commission flooded with complaints on unfair pricing

19 May 2020 2:23 PM

DA files ConCourt papers challenging Disaster Management Act

19 May 2020 2:02 PM

Military ombudsman probing 52 lockdown complaints against members

19 May 2020 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA