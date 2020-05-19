Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, private hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.

Ordinarily you'd say the health sector should benefit from a health crisis - especially one such as Covid-19, but the largest impact that the hospitals are experiencing is due to cancellation of elective surgeries which can account for up to 50 to 60 per cent of hospital revenue. So in the absence of these surgeries which generally account for a higher margin as well as inability to actually cut costs - which would be your nurses largely - the hospitals are feeling the pressure... Liza Eustace, Sector head for Healthcare, construction & Hospitality - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Without nurses there is nobody to treat the patients. Even with occupancy as low as 35 per cent ordinarily you'd see in other sectors huge job losses and furloughs across the sectors. However, the health care sector needs to keep the nurses on to prepare for the peak... Liza Eustace - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

The medical aid funders are actually quite supportive of the hospitals sector, some prefunding where they can. But I think what's going to be more pertinent...the growth of the private sector depends solely on the growth of private medical insurance... Liza Eustace - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Image: 123rf

Listen to the interview below.

