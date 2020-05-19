Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries
Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, private hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.
Ordinarily you'd say the health sector should benefit from a health crisis - especially one such as Covid-19, but the largest impact that the hospitals are experiencing is due to cancellation of elective surgeries which can account for up to 50 to 60 per cent of hospital revenue. So in the absence of these surgeries which generally account for a higher margin as well as inability to actually cut costs - which would be your nurses largely - the hospitals are feeling the pressure...Liza Eustace, Sector head for Healthcare, construction & Hospitality - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Without nurses there is nobody to treat the patients. Even with occupancy as low as 35 per cent ordinarily you'd see in other sectors huge job losses and furloughs across the sectors. However, the health care sector needs to keep the nurses on to prepare for the peak...Liza Eustace - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
The medical aid funders are actually quite supportive of the hospitals sector, some prefunding where they can. But I think what's going to be more pertinent...the growth of the private sector depends solely on the growth of private medical insurance...Liza Eustace - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work
Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.Read More
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more
Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see increased deaths from starvation.Read More
What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing?
50 Shades of Lockdown? At the moment we are in what looks like level 4-lite.Read More
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era
Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.Read More
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Online alcohol sales skyrocket
The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light.Read More
Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly
''Government revenue will collapse and huge business failures will ensue unless we move to level 2 now.''Read More
Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan
Owner Belinda Magua says they are looking forward to starting up when the lockdown comes to the level for opening up.Read More
Trade unions want SAA business rescue practitioners audited
SAA Pilots Association's Grant Back says they've learnt that R200m has been paid to consultants and business rescue practitioners.Read More