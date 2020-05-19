Streaming issues? Report here
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM
by
Tags:
Andy Rice
heroes and zeros
Lockdown
COVID-19
social distancing
Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

The Hero award of the week goes to fun images and campaigns to encourage social distancing.

I suspect the two metres apart campaigns start washing over people. But I've seen some campaigns going viral on Twitter - examples from other countries on how to take the message 'keep two metres apart' to be noticed and acted upon. They've taken the two-metre distance idea and said let's translate that into other units of measure. The first one I saw was from Toronto, from the city presumably - they say 'do your part stay apart' - then the illustration on signs around the city, shows two silhouettes of two people but it says the correct distance is 'keep three geese apart' with an illustration of three geese. Also in Australia - 'keep one adult kangaroo apart' and 'one Llama apart' from somewhere in South America. I think those are nicer pieces of communication to obey.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Branding expert Andy Rice awards the Zero award to Plus 94 Research for their spot, which according to him is quite pompous.

Especially in radio one needs to get certain variables right for the ad to work. My opinion is this campaign gets things wrong - it is stuffy, almost pompous, the delivery is stilted...some of the language.. I'm not sure the SA business community is necessarily looking for a research company that is 'dynamic, intellectual and authentic'.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

LIsten to the full interview with Andy Rice about his choices of the week, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


