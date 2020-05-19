Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work
The Hero award of the week goes to fun images and campaigns to encourage social distancing.
I suspect the two metres apart campaigns start washing over people. But I've seen some campaigns going viral on Twitter - examples from other countries on how to take the message 'keep two metres apart' to be noticed and acted upon. They've taken the two-metre distance idea and said let's translate that into other units of measure. The first one I saw was from Toronto, from the city presumably - they say 'do your part stay apart' - then the illustration on signs around the city, shows two silhouettes of two people but it says the correct distance is 'keep three geese apart' with an illustration of three geese. Also in Australia - 'keep one adult kangaroo apart' and 'one Llama apart' from somewhere in South America. I think those are nicer pieces of communication to obey.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Branding expert Andy Rice awards the Zero award to Plus 94 Research for their spot, which according to him is quite pompous.
Especially in radio one needs to get certain variables right for the ad to work. My opinion is this campaign gets things wrong - it is stuffy, almost pompous, the delivery is stilted...some of the language.. I'm not sure the SA business community is necessarily looking for a research company that is 'dynamic, intellectual and authentic'.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
LIsten to the full interview with Andy Rice about his choices of the week, below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Ad Feature
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week
Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.Read More
Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic
Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.Read More
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns
A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.Read More
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week
A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.Read More
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.Read More
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
More from But does it work?
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week
Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.Read More
Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic
Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.Read More
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week
A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.Read More
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.Read More
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.Read More
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.Read More
Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?
An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.Read More
The worst and the best advertisements this week
Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More