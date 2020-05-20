The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Life & Covid-19: Preparing for the long haul of COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Transphobia, homophobia & biphobia
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Landa Mabenge - author at Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of Triumph
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Transphobia, homophobia & biphobia continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:20
[REACTION] Schools reopening plan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 15:52
Helping Hands attempts to assist Cradle of Hope
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
Facebook adding 'Shops' to let businesses sell products through the social network
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 17:20
Postnatal depression concerns during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Howard Manyonga, Head of The Birthing Team
Today at 18:09
Governor Lesetja Kganyago expected to cut rates by 100 bps - again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann Els - Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Ninety One releases maiden results after listing in difficult time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - Founder of Investec Asset Management and Joint CEO at Investec
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - What is Artificial Intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Grocery delivery app is seeing growth amidst Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vutlharhi Valoyi - Co-Founder and CEO at Zulzi
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng premier and MEC's assess lockdown compliance at various sites Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MEC's assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:18 PM
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail. 20 May 2020 1:13 PM
'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform' Economist Duma Gqubule gives his critique on government's R500 billion stimulus package. 20 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Local
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 20 May 2020 9:13 AM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609 There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312. 19 May 2020 10:27 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected

20 May 2020 9:10 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
absa advertorial
health care sector
private health
Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%.

Liza Eustace, Sector Head: Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality

The impact of Covid-19 has been far-reaching and naturally some industries have been harder hit than others. The extent is still uncertain as the country balances flattening the curve against a material long-term economic fallout.

Even though the healthcare sector is normally seen as a generally defensive sector - and on the surface should benefit from a health crisis, it is also feeling a significant impact from the remedial measures taken which have removed the majority of revenue outside of Covid-19 treatment.

Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies to as low as 40% from highs of c. 65-70%. The expectation is that occupancies will continue to fall and many hospitals may actually need to be temporarily closed if elective surgeries continue to be restricted. Surgical cases account for between 50-60% of private hospital revenue and generate a higher margin The loss of electives for the duration of COVID-19 should translate into demand deferred, as opposed to lost, however in the short term, this puts pressure on income, and in the absence of being able to meaningfully cut staff, given the dire need of nurses for the pandemic, this leaves private hospitals exposed to pressure on liquidity and covenant levels.

There have however been calls from various medical societies to motivate the lifting of the restrictions on some elective surgeries that could lead to possible fatalities should they continue to be postponed. Whilst it is believed that under strict hygiene protocol there may be some progress in this regard, it is still uncertain the exact stance the government will take post the lock down moving to Level 4 from the highest Level 5 from 1 May. The worst-case scenario predicts the peak of COVID to come in September, and that is a lengthy period for certain patients that require necessary but elective surgeries.

The increasing pressure for surgeries to commence relates primarily to Medically Necessary Time Sensitive (“MeNTS”) procedures. This includes treatment of malignancies and other potentially life or limb-threatening medical conditions, alleviation of pain, improvement of function and quality of life and prevention of serious complications of disease progression associated with surgically treated conditions. Elective also refers to the fact that surgeon and patient can elect the timing and scheduling of a surgery without a negative impact on outcome of the disease progress, yet such surgery is still essential. In the meantime with the restriction on electives, private hospitals are relatively empty; Covid-19 patient numbers vary from 10-150 people in total in some hospitals.

Related to this, private hospitals have submitted pricing proposals to the government for treatment of Covid-19 public patients, but there has been little clarity on the process and reimbursement scales. The geographic distribution of private hospitals is also likely to drive the volume of Covid-19 occupancies which will influence how management reorganise their services in each of those facilities. Overall, it is expected that the admission of public patients into the private hospitals will be a net positive for the hospital groups, although they are not expecting to recoup more than the basic cost of stay. It is estimated that the all in cost of a 20-day stay for a Covid-19 patient would be between R100 000 and R300 000, depending on the allocation to a general ward, ICU or high care ward.

A continuing concern is the shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (“PPE”) and ventilators, which are mostly imported from China and some from Europe. Whilst companies are currently increasing spend on PPE predominantly from offshore, the government is taking steps to support and encourage local manufacture. Currently, the public sector has about 1 000 ventilators and the private sector double that. Expectations are that a total of 7 000 ventilators will be required. The balance of about 2 300 for the public and 4 700 for the private sector therefore need to be sourced. Whilst the hospital groups are taking measures to prepare themselves, there will be a need to balance long-term demand and avoid over capacity post the pandemic - with the cost of a ventilator in the region of up to R300 000, depending on the type and specifications. In addition, given the recent debate on the efficacy of ventilators, companies will be mindful of over-investing at this point.

There will be opportunities for consolidation post Covid-19 as smaller players in the private healthcare sector may not be able to withstand the continued suppressed revenue and consequent liquidity pressures. There is also an expectation of a significant demand spike post lockdown on account of the delayed nature of the procedures. Some private hospital groups are already exploring how to build this into their schedules through possible weekend and night surgeries. However, on the whole, aside from the pressures that increased funder case management and restricted hospital networks will provide, the new normal for the private hospital groups will be about right sizing their businesses to a smaller and slower growth sector. The Private Medical Insurance (“PMI”) trajectory and its sustainability will be crucial in driving the private healthcare sector’s growth. In addition, the viability of the medical aid providers is critical as they remain the largest outstanding to these smaller companies.

The pharmaceutical companies have been less impacted. Whilst experiencing a change in demand in various product streams, they have not yet seen significant interruptions to supply chains, despite several logistical hurdles such as border closures, regional lockdowns and flight restrictions. Logistics channels within and out of Europe and the East are presently slower than normal causing delays in incoming raw materials and finished goods. Production sites and third-party manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (“API’s”) however have not been affected and are in full production.

There are however some restrictions to a range of API’s required from India, particularly paracetamol, which is an important API for certain products in South Africa. China and India are the main suppliers of API’s since local production is just too expensive with less than 20% of API’s manufactured locally. In general pharmaceutical companies have several months of supply of API products, but sustained restrictions by India could be challenging.

On the demand side, there has been an elevated need out of Europe for a number of locally produced anaesthetic products used for sedation and muscle relaxation, both of which are important in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Demand has also increased significantly for certain products related to the treatment of Covid-19 symptoms such as pain, cold and flu and respiratory products. Pharma companies are also acutely aware that whilst China has started to normalise, there is still a risk of a “second wave” of infections that could result in increased demand for medicines relating to Covid-19.

COVID is unprecedented and whilst everyone examines the data, no one has a clear forecast view. Delays in elective surgeries will impact short term demand for related products, but companies need to balance demand for operating theatre requirements related to COVID-19. In South Africa the rate of infection continues marginally upward but the real trend will only be seen as the country enters this next phase of a gradual lock down release which is exacerbated by the winter season. At least 19% of our population is infected by influenza annually during the winter season, and hospital groups are operating in real time leading up to this possible forecasted peak of infections in the coming months.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning


20 May 2020 9:10 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
absa advertorial
health care sector
private health

More from Business

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-65919-ampng

G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff

20 May 2020 9:13 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more

19 May 2020 7:22 PM

Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see increased deaths from starvation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

19 May 2020 7:00 PM

Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

entrepreneur-businessman-business-owner-ceo-manager-work-Covid-19-mask-123rf

What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing?

19 May 2020 6:31 PM

50 Shades of Lockdown? At the moment we are in what looks like level 4-lite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-92343-ampng

Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One

19 May 2020 9:25 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spot, the robot dog, dancing to Uptown Funk

How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era

18 May 2020 7:38 PM

Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rotisserie-whole-chicken-poultry-hot-cooked-food-meal-supermarket-meat-123rf

Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend

18 May 2020 7:16 PM

Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Online alcohol sales skyrocket

18 May 2020 7:07 PM

The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Business for SA asking for Level 2, swiftly

18 May 2020 6:43 PM

''Government revenue will collapse and huge business failures will ensue unless we move to level 2 now.''

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform'

Local

Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance

Local

EWN Highlights

Solidarity calls for lockdown rules to end as Denel unable to pay salaries

20 May 2020 12:57 PM

Land Bank in talks with lenders to restructure its debt, Parly told

20 May 2020 12:31 PM

Zim police hunt 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre

20 May 2020 12:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA