Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister
Lesotho is preparing for the swearing-in of its new Prime Minister, Dr Moeketsi Majoro.
This comes after the resignation of Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
In a televised statement, Thabane said the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the invitations indicate that the swearing-in will take place on Wednesday at 8:30am.
You are required to be a member of parliament in Lesotho in order for you to be a prime minister.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Majoro is an economist, 59 years old, one of the youngest in Cabinet in Lesotho and he comes in with experience.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
