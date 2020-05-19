Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister

Lesotho is preparing for the swearing-in of its new Prime Minister, Dr Moeketsi Majoro.

This comes after the resignation of Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

In a televised statement, Thabane said the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the invitations indicate that the swearing-in will take place on Wednesday at 8:30am.

You are required to be a member of parliament in Lesotho in order for you to be a prime minister. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Majoro is an economist, 59 years old, one of the youngest in Cabinet in Lesotho and he comes in with experience. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

