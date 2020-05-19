Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Africa knocked down by hard lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danesh Ranchhod - vice-president and executive director at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3 - PLUS 94 RESEARCH
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shawn Van Der Meulen - Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms. 19 May 2020 5:40 PM
Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how. 19 May 2020 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered. 19 May 2020 5:08 PM
View all Local
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing? 50 Shades of Lockdown? At the moment we are in what looks like level 4-lite. 19 May 2020 6:31 PM
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 19 May 2020 9:25 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister

19 May 2020 3:33 PM
by
Tags:
Lesotho
Tom Thabane
Prime Minister Tom Thabane
Moeketsi Majoro
abc party
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom.

Lesotho is preparing for the swearing-in of its new Prime Minister, Dr Moeketsi Majoro.

This comes after the resignation of Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

In a televised statement, Thabane said the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the invitations indicate that the swearing-in will take place on Wednesday at 8:30am.

You are required to be a member of parliament in Lesotho in order for you to be a prime minister.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Majoro is an economist, 59 years old, one of the youngest in Cabinet in Lesotho and he comes in with experience.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


19 May 2020 3:33 PM
by
Tags:
Lesotho
Tom Thabane
Prime Minister Tom Thabane
Moeketsi Majoro
abc party

More from Africa

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19

13 May 2020 1:19 PM

In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ethiopian Airlines 123rfbusiness 123rf

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria Africa 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?

21 April 2020 8:05 PM

Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew-mlangeni-afpjpg

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM

Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew4jpg

History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home

10 March 2020 8:00 AM

In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

ACDP: Criminal records for lockdown breeches a threat to employment prospects

19 May 2020 6:04 PM

Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga

19 May 2020 5:51 PM

Bloemfontein to stay at level four, says FS Premier Ntombela

19 May 2020 5:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA