[LISTEN] Students union calls for university fees to be reduced
The South African Union of Students (SAUS) is calling for university fees to be reduced, given the current lockdown.
They are also asking for a solution to be found for middle- class students who have lease agreements with private accommodation providers.
Joanne Joseph spoke to SAUS’s spokesperson Thabo Shingange to find out more.
The issue of reduction of fees is to say that perhaps let us begin to entertain discussions around what must happen to fees, it's not an outright rejection of the fact that fees perhaps would have to continue to be paid from an economic sense.Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students
The moment we shift everything online, a lot begins to change. The reliance now is heavily on the students. With their particular resources around them, to meaningfully engage in this academic project... surely the argument can be made that learning online should be relatively cheaper than contact classes.Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students
There is something about contact fees that cannot remain the same way because they are built around contact classes which are not currently happening as we speak.Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students
We are of course very mindful of our student-worker alliances. We're not saying cut those fees completely, it is a very nuanced conversation....Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students
If accommodation, for example, costs R100,000 per annum and has kicked out students from April, is it fair for that student to continue to be expected through a contractual obligation to pay that R100,000 for the rest of the year?Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students
