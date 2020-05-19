Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Africa knocked down by hard lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3 - PLUS 94 RESEARCH
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic
Cradock Four family pushes NPA to make prosecutions

19 May 2020 4:54 PM
by
Tags:
APARTHEID
TRC
Cradock Four
apartheid era crimes
TRC cases
Fort Calata's son Lukhanyo says they NPA has not told them why they are not prosecuting the Cradock Four case.

The family of the Cradock Four are demanding that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecute those behind the murders of their loved ones.

In June 1985, apartheid security forces brutally murdered anti-apartheid activists, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli near Port Elizabeth.

The 1994 Zietsman Inquest confirmed the Security Branch had carried out the killings. and in 1998, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) disclosed the identities of the suspects and recommended they be prosecuted.

To date, no one has been prosecuted for the murders of the Cradock Four.

Joanne Joseph speaks to the son of Fort Calata, Lukhanyo Calata, about the progress of the case.

The NPA has given us no reason, they have never said anything. They have completely ignored this case and they have completely ignored us hoping we would go away.

Lukhanyo Calata, Son of Fort Calata

The reason why we have been left to pursue this case and to push is because the NPA has not given us a reason why they have failed to prosecute thus far.

Lukhanyo Calata, Son of Fort Calata

Calata says the only thing they know is that former National Director of Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli had received political pressure about TRC cases.

Based on Vusi Pikoli and what he told us, we know there was political pressure from the ANC and the ANC government not to prosecute TRC cases.

Lukhanyo Calata, Son of Fort Calata

Listen to the full interview below...


