Cradock Four family pushes NPA to make prosecutions
The family of the Cradock Four are demanding that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecute those behind the murders of their loved ones.
In June 1985, apartheid security forces brutally murdered anti-apartheid activists, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli near Port Elizabeth.
The 1994 Zietsman Inquest confirmed the Security Branch had carried out the killings. and in 1998, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) disclosed the identities of the suspects and recommended they be prosecuted.
To date, no one has been prosecuted for the murders of the Cradock Four.
Joanne Joseph speaks to the son of Fort Calata, Lukhanyo Calata, about the progress of the case.
The NPA has given us no reason, they have never said anything. They have completely ignored this case and they have completely ignored us hoping we would go away.Lukhanyo Calata, Son of Fort Calata
The reason why we have been left to pursue this case and to push is because the NPA has not given us a reason why they have failed to prosecute thus far.Lukhanyo Calata, Son of Fort Calata
Calata says the only thing they know is that former National Director of Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli had received political pressure about TRC cases.
Based on Vusi Pikoli and what he told us, we know there was political pressure from the ANC and the ANC government not to prosecute TRC cases.Lukhanyo Calata, Son of Fort Calata
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa
Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
[LISTEN] Students union calls for university fees to be reduced
SAUS would like a solution to be found for middle-class students who have lease agreements with private accommodation providers.Read More
Motshekga to address South Africans on the continuation of the academic year
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans.Read More
Two suspects arrested for robbing doctors' surgeries in Soweto
SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they will intensify deployment in the hotspots.Read More
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough
Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.Read More
ANALYSIS: COVID-19 'is not the death knell for newspapers'
Former news editor Gasant Abarder says newspapers need to give authentic voices back to the people who consume news.Read More
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.Read More
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert
Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.Read More