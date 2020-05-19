[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience

Johannesburg-based resident Pat Jones has shared the story of her recovery after contracting COVID-19 in March.

The 87-year-old says she had experienced flu-like symptoms when she got tested and was later hospitalised and admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for a week.

After the week I was in isolation again and in this four-bedded room all on my ow.n. Then I came home and I was very very weak, I was on oxygen for well over a week. Now I am not on oxygen at all. Pat Jones

Now I do my exercises, I have got lung exercises and I go walking. I am fine now, I was tested the last Friday and I am negative. Pat Jones

