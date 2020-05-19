Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
Africa knocked down by hard lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3 - PLUS 94 RESEARCH
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic
Latest Local
Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms. 19 May 2020 5:40 PM
Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how. 19 May 2020 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered. 19 May 2020 5:08 PM
View all Local
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing? 50 Shades of Lockdown? At the moment we are in what looks like level 4-lite. 19 May 2020 6:31 PM
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 19 May 2020 9:25 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience

Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.

Johannesburg-based resident Pat Jones has shared the story of her recovery after contracting COVID-19 in March.

The 87-year-old says she had experienced flu-like symptoms when she got tested and was later hospitalised and admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for a week.

After the week I was in isolation again and in this four-bedded room all on my ow.n. Then I came home and I was very very weak, I was on oxygen for well over a week. Now I am not on oxygen at all.

Pat Jones

Now I do my exercises, I have got lung exercises and I go walking. I am fine now, I was tested the last Friday and I am negative.

Pat Jones

Click on the link below to hear more....


More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP

19 May 2020 1:05 PM

Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.

Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?

19 May 2020 11:36 AM

Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.

Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosajpg

Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms

18 May 2020 11:05 PM

There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.

Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check

18 May 2020 4:03 PM

Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.

Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown

18 May 2020 3:51 PM

SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi

18 May 2020 1:19 PM

The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.

Read More arrow_forward

ewmbw85xkaapx-ejpg

If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor

18 May 2020 1:02 PM

Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

18 May 2020 11:26 AM

Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize

Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize

18 May 2020 8:05 AM

Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.

Read More arrow_forward

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

15 May 2020 11:28 AM

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

employees-meeting-staff-business-pexels-photo-1181396jpeg

What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?

12 May 2020 8:14 PM

A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.

Read More arrow_forward

man-dad-father-black-family-kids-daughters-riding-bicyclejpg

Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside

2 May 2020 4:02 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

2 May 2020 10:57 AM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.

Read More arrow_forward

jadejpg

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

1 May 2020 12:05 PM

Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'

29 April 2020 8:00 AM

NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

200421 NGOs2

[WATCH] EWN: Silver lining amid COVID-19 dark clouds

21 April 2020 3:59 PM

EWN reporter Ahmed Kajee spent the past week talking to and documenting the work of non-profit organisations.

Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

JSE opens trading for two days to contribute towards Solidarity Fund

16 April 2020 8:22 AM

Corporate affairs and marketing director Zanele Morrison says the trading community has united will pledge trading revenues.

Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa-jack-ma-alibabapng

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

15 April 2020 7:12 PM

Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.

Read More arrow_forward

ACDP: Criminal records for lockdown breeches a threat to employment prospects

19 May 2020 6:04 PM

Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga

19 May 2020 5:51 PM

Bloemfontein to stay at level four, says FS Premier Ntombela

19 May 2020 5:24 PM

