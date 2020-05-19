[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg-based resident Pat Jones has shared the story of her recovery after contracting COVID-19 in March.
The 87-year-old says she had experienced flu-like symptoms when she got tested and was later hospitalised and admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for a week.
After the week I was in isolation again and in this four-bedded room all on my ow.n. Then I came home and I was very very weak, I was on oxygen for well over a week. Now I am not on oxygen at all.Pat Jones
Now I do my exercises, I have got lung exercises and I go walking. I am fine now, I was tested the last Friday and I am negative.Pat Jones
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.Read More
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.Read More
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.Read More
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi
The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.Read More
If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor
Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.Read More
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.Read More
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.Read More
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.Read More
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside
Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.Read More
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.Read More
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19
Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
[WATCH] EWN: Silver lining amid COVID-19 dark clouds
EWN reporter Ahmed Kajee spent the past week talking to and documenting the work of non-profit organisations.Read More
JSE opens trading for two days to contribute towards Solidarity Fund
Corporate affairs and marketing director Zanele Morrison says the trading community has united will pledge trading revenues.Read More
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...
Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.Read More