Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots to ensure that they continue to operate after the lockdown.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to benefit from the programme is Ophelia Cafe in Johannesburg.

Owner Amore Swanepoel says they were in the process of building their brand when the lockdown happened.

When the lockdown happened we were about 11 months old. We were able to open last week Wednesday for much shorter hours and seeing if we can do Uber Eats to get the ball rolling again. Amore Swanepoel, Owner - Ophelia Cafe

It has been very hard on us, we have two employees who have families. We have opened to try and see if we can support them again. Amore Swanepoel, Owner - Ophelia Cafe

Swanepoel says opening for delivery has not been financially viable.

We can't pay all our bills but the big thing for us was we need to help our employees out so something is better than nothing at this point .... Uber Eats isn't a long-term solution for us because there are quite big margins that they put on us. Amore Swanepoel, Owner - Ophelia Cafe

