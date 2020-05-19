Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Africa knocked down by hard lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danesh Ranchhod - vice-president and executive director at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3 - PLUS 94 RESEARCH
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Excessive pricing regulation in a time of a pandemic
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shawn Van Der Meulen - Partner In Competition Practice at Webber Wentzel
No Items to show
Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown

19 May 2020 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
Save Your Faves
Ophelia Cafe
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots to ensure that they continue to operate after the lockdown.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to benefit from the programme is Ophelia Cafe in Johannesburg.

Owner Amore Swanepoel says they were in the process of building their brand when the lockdown happened.

When the lockdown happened we were about 11 months old. We were able to open last week Wednesday for much shorter hours and seeing if we can do Uber Eats to get the ball rolling again.

Amore Swanepoel, Owner - Ophelia Cafe

It has been very hard on us, we have two employees who have families. We have opened to try and see if we can support them again.

Amore Swanepoel, Owner - Ophelia Cafe

Swanepoel says opening for delivery has not been financially viable.

We can't pay all our bills but the big thing for us was we need to help our employees out so something is better than nothing at this point .... Uber Eats isn't a long-term solution for us because there are quite big margins that they put on us.

Amore Swanepoel, Owner - Ophelia Cafe

Click on the link below to hear more...


