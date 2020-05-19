Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa
Renewable energy company, Genesis Eco Energy Developments is partnering up with Swedish floating windfarm developer Hexicon to establish offshore wind farms for electricity generation.
Currently, seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms.
Genesis Eco Energy director David Chown says the project is quite an important move for South Africa.
It is going to be the first kind in South and Southern Africa.David Chown, Director - Genesis Eco Energy
It is going to start making use, as we move to construction in time to come, of the skills and expertise in South Africa.David Chown, Director - Genesis Eco Energy
In several fronts we think it is quite an important move for South Africa.David Chown, Director - Genesis Eco Energy
Click on the link below to hear more...
