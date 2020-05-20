[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song After a video of Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba farting on live TV, the department has condemed the video and has denied that it happened.

However, Max Hurrel who recently created a song called 'But also when people zol' which made fun of Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s speech in defence of the tobacco ban, has created a new track with the health MEC.

