[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song
Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song After a video of Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba farting on live TV, the department has condemed the video and has denied that it happened.
However, Max Hurrel who recently created a song called 'But also when people zol' which made fun of Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s speech in defence of the tobacco ban, has created a new track with the health MEC.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
