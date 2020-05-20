[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

Social media is talking after a video of a woman who got upset after a store refused to let her shop without her protective mask went viral

Watch the video below:

Karen gets upset that a store won't let her shop without a protective facemask. She then tried to pretend like she's the victim, despite the store giving her options. This is pure arrogance. https://t.co/qgFLhKjgxd #COVIDIDIOTS #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OXV4EQLOgD — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020

