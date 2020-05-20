[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask
Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask
Social media is talking after a video of a woman who got upset after a store refused to let her shop without her protective mask went viral
Watch the video below:
Karen gets upset that a store won't let her shop without a protective facemask. She then tried to pretend like she's the victim, despite the store giving her options. This is pure arrogance. https://t.co/qgFLhKjgxd #COVIDIDIOTS #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OXV4EQLOgD— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
