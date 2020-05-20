Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface

Social media is talking after old Tweets by Student and model Bianca Schoombee resurfaced where she used the n-word a lot.

View her Tweets below:

Bianca said she’s ready to be #MissSA2020 & Black Twitter went back as far as 2013 just to prove that once tweeted racists tweets & she’s been body shaming others therefore #BiancaMustFall hai this App. #MissSA2020 #Bianca #BiancaSchoombee pic.twitter.com/9rKJ6CC7sD — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 20, 2020

