Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface
Social media is talking after old Tweets by Student and model Bianca Schoombee resurfaced where she used the n-word a lot.
View her Tweets below:
Bianca said she’s ready to be #MissSA2020 & Black Twitter went back as far as 2013 just to prove that once tweeted racists tweets & she’s been body shaming others therefore #BiancaMustFall hai this App. #MissSA2020 #Bianca #BiancaSchoombee pic.twitter.com/9rKJ6CC7sD— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 20, 2020
