G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff
Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.
702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.
RELATED: Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One
Speaking to Africa Melane G-Dikobo Guest House owner Tsametse Dikobo says the guest house was opened in 2010 but she had the vision of opening up a guest house in 2007.
COVID-19 has affected us tremendously as we had to close down, I had to tell my employees that they can't come to work anymore. We had to close down because of the regulations.Tsametse Dikobo, Owner - G-Dikobo Guest House
She says with the prize money, she will make sure that she sanitises the guest house and buy PPEs for her employees.
