'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
The announcement by the minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga that schools will reopen in a phased approach from 1 June has received a mixed reaction.
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show says they are not ready to send their children back to school.
RELATED: DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
The problem with Angie Motshekga and the whole cabal is that they want to give textbook answers to real-life situations and that is totally not acceptable.Khamo, Caller
It seems we will have a problem with contact tracing when the children go back to school.Josy, Caller
I understand that decision-makers are in a difficult position and us as parents are also in a difficult position. I don't think as parents we have confidence with the decisions that have been made that we can safely send our children back to school.Chrystal, Caller
I don't think the country is ready to go back to school. I have an 18-year-old and a 7-year-old and I don't want them to carriers of this virus.Sibabatso, Caller
Listen to the full open line below...
