'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

The announcement by the minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga that schools will reopen in a phased approach from 1 June has received a mixed reaction.

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show says they are not ready to send their children back to school.

The problem with Angie Motshekga and the whole cabal is that they want to give textbook answers to real-life situations and that is totally not acceptable. Khamo, Caller

It seems we will have a problem with contact tracing when the children go back to school. Josy, Caller

I understand that decision-makers are in a difficult position and us as parents are also in a difficult position. I don't think as parents we have confidence with the decisions that have been made that we can safely send our children back to school. Chrystal, Caller

I don't think the country is ready to go back to school. I have an 18-year-old and a 7-year-old and I don't want them to carriers of this virus. Sibabatso, Caller

