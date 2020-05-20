Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD

With South Africa grappling with the fight against the novel coronavirus, there are organisations that are doing their bit to help people in dire straits during the pandemic.

The Muslim Association of South Africa is a humanitarian organisation that has done a lot of relief work in inner city communities in Johannesburg during this difficult time.

Eusebius McKaiser chats to the organisation's Yaseen Theba to give more insight on what the NPO does.

The Muslim Association of South Africa is a charitable organisation and we have been a registered NPO for the past five years. We primarily focus on feeding programmes in the inner city. Yaseen Theba, Muslim Association of South Africa

He says the organisation has adopted a couple of shelters are are feeding the homeless through that.

Hunger knows no religion, hunger knows no race and because we have mobilised a group of volunteers based in the inner city, we know that when people are hungry they are going to look beyond race. Yaseen Theba, Muslim Association of South Africa

He says the organisation has about 40 volunteers that feed people in the inner city for the past five years.

Our focus has changed over the COVID-19 lockdown period and we tried to feed the same people. We have also been affected by how the lockdown has changed alot of their lives and so many more people around them. People that were giving them food are now collecting food. Yaseen Theba, Muslim Association of South Africa

