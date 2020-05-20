'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform'
In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a bold R500 billion stimulus package to keep the South African economy afloat as the country wages a war against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Economist Duma Gqubule has written a critique of this economic response, saying the government’s stimulus package is inadequate and outdated.
He joined Eusebius McKaiser on the show to elaborate on this.
A stimulus is an injection of new money into the economy and is supposed to create higher levels of economic growth. What we are faced with is a once in a century where the government is deliberately slowing down the economy through the lockdown, so what economists now - say Paul Krugaman - say is this should be seen as disaster relief.Duma Gqubule, Economist
Even if the pandemic ends, it will be very difficult for us to go back to where we were before because your household is paying back the cost, businesses are fixing their balance sheets, so nobody will be able to go spend immediately and the companies won't be able to go back to where they were. It could take us up to a decade to be where we were at the end of 2019.Duma Gqubule, Economist
I don't like when the president says we must look at the economy after Covid. We have to get this one right because if you don't get this one right, there won't be an economy to transform and make structural changes to.Duma Gqubule, Economist
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance
Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province.Read More
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More
Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609
There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312.Read More
Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga
Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Read More
Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa
Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
[LISTEN] Students union calls for university fees to be reduced
SAUS would like a solution to be found for middle-class students who have lease agreements with private accommodation providers.Read More
Cradock Four family pushes NPA to make prosecutions
Fort Calata's son Lukhanyo says they NPA has not told them why they are not prosecuting the Cradock Four case.Read More