'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform'

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a bold R500 billion stimulus package to keep the South African economy afloat as the country wages a war against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Economist Duma Gqubule has written a critique of this economic response, saying the government’s stimulus package is inadequate and outdated.

He joined Eusebius McKaiser on the show to elaborate on this.

A stimulus is an injection of new money into the economy and is supposed to create higher levels of economic growth. What we are faced with is a once in a century where the government is deliberately slowing down the economy through the lockdown, so what economists now - say Paul Krugaman - say is this should be seen as disaster relief. Duma Gqubule, Economist

Even if the pandemic ends, it will be very difficult for us to go back to where we were before because your household is paying back the cost, businesses are fixing their balance sheets, so nobody will be able to go spend immediately and the companies won't be able to go back to where they were. It could take us up to a decade to be where we were at the end of 2019. Duma Gqubule, Economist

I don't like when the president says we must look at the economy after Covid. We have to get this one right because if you don't get this one right, there won't be an economy to transform and make structural changes to. Duma Gqubule, Economist

