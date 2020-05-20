Streaming issues? Report here
Life & Covid-19: Preparing for the long haul of COVID-19
Masterclass: Transphobia, homophobia & biphobia
Masterclass: Transphobia, homophobia & biphobia continued...
[REACTION] Schools reopening plan
Helping Hands attempts to assist Cradle of Hope
Facebook adding 'Shops' to let businesses sell products through the social network
Postnatal depression concerns during lockdown
Governor Lesetja Kganyago expected to cut rates by 100 bps - again
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Ninety One releases maiden results after listing in difficult time
ZOOM: Business Unusual - What is Artificial Intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future
SKYPE: When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Grocery delivery app is seeing growth amidst Covid crisis
Latest Local
Gauteng premier and MEC's assess lockdown compliance at various sites Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MEC's assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:18 PM
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail. 20 May 2020 1:13 PM
'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform' Economist Duma Gqubule gives his critique on government's R500 billion stimulus package. 20 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Local
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 20 May 2020 9:13 AM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609 There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312. 19 May 2020 10:27 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform'

20 May 2020 11:40 AM
by
Tags:
Economy
economic stimulus package
Lockdown
COVID-19
Economist Duma Gqubule gives his critique on government's R500 billion stimulus package.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a bold R500 billion stimulus package to keep the South African economy afloat as the country wages a war against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Economist Duma Gqubule has written a critique of this economic response, saying the government’s stimulus package is inadequate and outdated.

He joined Eusebius McKaiser on the show to elaborate on this.

A stimulus is an injection of new money into the economy and is supposed to create higher levels of economic growth. What we are faced with is a once in a century where the government is deliberately slowing down the economy through the lockdown, so what economists now - say Paul Krugaman - say is this should be seen as disaster relief.

Duma Gqubule, Economist

Even if the pandemic ends, it will be very difficult for us to go back to where we were before because your household is paying back the cost, businesses are fixing their balance sheets, so nobody will be able to go spend immediately and the companies won't be able to go back to where they were. It could take us up to a decade to be where we were at the end of 2019.

Duma Gqubule, Economist

I don't like when the president says we must look at the economy after Covid. We have to get this one right because if you don't get this one right, there won't be an economy to transform and make structural changes to.

Duma Gqubule, Economist

Click on the link below to hear more....


More from Local

makhurajpg

Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance

20 May 2020 1:54 PM

Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province.

Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mantashe2

Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations

20 May 2020 1:13 PM

Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.

Read More arrow_forward

booysens1gif

Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD

20 May 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609

19 May 2020 10:27 PM

There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312.

Read More arrow_forward

angiejpegjpg

Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga

19 May 2020 5:51 PM

Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

wind-turbinejpg

Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa

19 May 2020 5:40 PM

Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms.

Read More arrow_forward

ophelia-cafejpg

Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown

19 May 2020 5:24 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience

19 May 2020 5:08 PM

Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.

Read More arrow_forward

uct-lecture-theatrejpg

[LISTEN] Students union calls for university fees to be reduced

19 May 2020 5:00 PM

SAUS would like a solution to be found for middle-class students who have lease agreements with private accommodation providers.

Read More arrow_forward

190201-batohi-edjpg

Cradock Four family pushes NPA to make prosecutions

19 May 2020 4:54 PM

Fort Calata's son Lukhanyo says they NPA has not told them why they are not prosecuting the Cradock Four case.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Solidarity calls for lockdown rules to end as Denel unable to pay salaries

20 May 2020 12:57 PM

Land Bank in talks with lenders to restructure its debt, Parly told

20 May 2020 12:31 PM

Zim police hunt 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre

20 May 2020 12:19 PM

