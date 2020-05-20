Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday with different political parties to discuss the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic and matters related to the national lockdown.
Ramaphosa also met with the South African Council of Churches on Tuesday on whether churches should be allowed to operate under Level 3 lockdown.
Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula and South African Council of Churches secretary-general bishop Malusi Mpumlwana to reflects on the two different meetings.
The meeting was a pure consulting meeting where the president asked political leaders to give their views, yes he answered some of the questions, it was the type of meeting where people were given an agenda and asked if they agreed or not.Pieter Groenewald, Leader -Freedom Front Plus
He says he told the president that the his party's approach to opening the economy certain health protocols need to be put in place and all business that can comply with health protocols should be allowed to operate.
So, no I didn't get specific answers to the questions posed to the president.Pieter Groenewald, Leader -Freedom Front Plus
Zungula says the meeting went well as ATM raised concerns that it had as well as it gave its suggestions.
One of the suggestions was to make sure that spiritual leaders to be given a responsibility to be allowed to render counseling services to their members as COVID-19 has affected people mentally and physiologically.Vuyolwethu Zungula, Leader - African Transformation Movement
Mpumlwana says the church leaders meet every week to discuss how they can assist in the fight against the virus.
We wanted to share our views as well as to say we believe it should be possible for churches to meet if health protocols are observed.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-general - South African Council of Churches
Listen below to hear what the political parties had to say:
Listen below to hear what what Mpumlwana had to say:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.Read More
Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609
There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.Read More
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.Read More