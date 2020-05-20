Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday with different political parties to discuss the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic and matters related to the national lockdown.

Ramaphosa also met with the South African Council of Churches on Tuesday on whether churches should be allowed to operate under Level 3 lockdown.

Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula and South African Council of Churches secretary-general bishop Malusi Mpumlwana to reflects on the two different meetings.

The meeting was a pure consulting meeting where the president asked political leaders to give their views, yes he answered some of the questions, it was the type of meeting where people were given an agenda and asked if they agreed or not. Pieter Groenewald, Leader -Freedom Front Plus

He says he told the president that the his party's approach to opening the economy certain health protocols need to be put in place and all business that can comply with health protocols should be allowed to operate.

So, no I didn't get specific answers to the questions posed to the president. Pieter Groenewald, Leader -Freedom Front Plus

Zungula says the meeting went well as ATM raised concerns that it had as well as it gave its suggestions.

One of the suggestions was to make sure that spiritual leaders to be given a responsibility to be allowed to render counseling services to their members as COVID-19 has affected people mentally and physiologically. Vuyolwethu Zungula, Leader - African Transformation Movement

Mpumlwana says the church leaders meet every week to discuss how they can assist in the fight against the virus.

We wanted to share our views as well as to say we believe it should be possible for churches to meet if health protocols are observed. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-general - South African Council of Churches

Listen below to hear what the political parties had to say:

Listen below to hear what what Mpumlwana had to say: