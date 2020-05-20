Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his MECs have visited various businesses to assess their compliance with the Level 4 regulations.
Makhura has visited the automotive hub in Rosslyn, Pretoria where BMW and Nissan are the biggest producers.
Both companies have taken very strict measures ensuring that there is screening upon entrance.
#Covid19SA GP Premier David Makhura is at the BMW Rosslyn Plant. He’s here to assess compliance with level 4 lockdown regulations. KM pic.twitter.com/HWobij6NGr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise was there.
We started at BMW where we saw quite intensive screening, making sure that they have a three step screening process.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
The premier does seem to be satisfied with what has been happening.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Meanwhile, Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi assessed the East Rand Mall.
We quite excited that so far so good.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC and acting social development MEC
Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited a number of stores at Maponya Mall.
He says the levels of compliance with the COVID-19 regulations are satisfactory but there are areas that require improvement.
We went to the DSvv shop in Maponya Mall and right there we had seen that whilst there is some remarkable level of compliance, outside, where people stand in queues, we observed that there were no proper social distancing marks on the floor.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Click on the link below to hear more....
