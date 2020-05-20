Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations

The Department of Mineral Resources has gazetted minimum guidelines for mining companies to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after 19 Impala Platinum's Marula mine in Limpopo had 19 workers test positive for the COVID-19.

The mine has become the first in the country to stop work due to its employees contracting the virus.

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza about the regulations.

The guidelines require the mine to do screenings and testing before anyone comes back to work. David Msiza, Deputy chief inspector of mines - Department of Mineral Resources

It also requires the mines to have quarantine facilities as well and follow the NICD guidelines for social distancing. David Msiza, Deputy chief inspector of mines - Department of Mineral Resources

Msiza says they have advised the mine to quarantine workers that are coming back from hotspots in the country.

