Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare
Lots of investors are nowadays afraid of putting their money in shares, particularly local shares.
But bonds are cheap and safe - and the yields are high.
The tortoise versus the hare story always fascinated me. Normally shares are like the hare where they tend to give you very good returns over time but like the hare they tend to be a little bit unreliable. And the tortoise tends to be slow and steady and gets you there.... Actually what's happened over time is our bonds in SA which as you mentioned are the boring kind of fixed deposits in a way, have tended to give given us very good returns But now given what's happened in markets, our tortoise is super-charged and is lined up to give us similar returns to equity...Philip Bradford, portfolio manager - Sasfin Asset Managers
If interest rates get down to three per cent I can still get government bonds today at over 11 per cent - so that is currently eight percent higher than I am getting on the repo rate and potentially nine per cent if we get cut tomorrow. A bond is like a fixed deposit. So if I go and buy a ten-year bond at nine per cent I can get nine per cent a year for the next ten years. Where shares, a share might have a dividend yield of three per cent a year and the bond is giving me nine per cent a year. The big difference with a bond though is the capital is guaranteed and the income is guaranteed. It's like a fixed deposit. I know what my returns are going to be - the question 'm going to ask myself though, is it enough?Philip Bradford - Sasfin Asset Managers
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon
The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon.Read More
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected
Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%.Read More
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work
Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.Read More
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more
Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see increased deaths from starvation.Read More
Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries
Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.Read More
What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing?
50 Shades of Lockdown? At the moment we are in what looks like level 4-lite.Read More
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era
Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce.Read More
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More