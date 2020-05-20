NGO approaches courts about Gauteng food distribution criteria

Solidarity Helping Hand says it will be challenging the Gauteng's Department of Social Development for prohibiting the Cradle of Hope in Krugersdorp from providing cooked food to food-insecure adults and children.

A number of nongovernmental organisations have been at odds with the local government over its attempts to centralise the distribution of food during lockdown.

The attorney for Solidarity Helping Hand and Cradle of Hope, Willie Spies, says there is no law that requires government to regulate or centralise the process.

It was necessary for Solidarity Helping Hand, which is in itself an organisation involved with the distribution of food, to make sure that this does not become the law and for that reason, they are approaching the courts in order to get declaratory relief in this regard. Willie Spies, Attorney for Solidarity Helping Hand and Cradle of Hope

We need to intervene and need to make sure that government focuses on what they should focus on and leave private community initiatives that are working alone, so that that they can continue to function. Willie Spies, Attorney for Solidarity Helping Hand and Cradle of Hope

The law as it stands at the moment does not prohibit initiatives that are aimed at social upliftment, support and distribution of food to people. What we have seen so far is just statements and correspondence issued by ministers, MECs and local authorities. Willie Spies, Attorney for Solidarity Helping Hand and Cradle of Hope

