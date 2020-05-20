Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time

20 May 2020 7:20 PM
by
Tags:
Investec
results
Hendrik du Toit
Lockdown
COVID-19
Ninety-one
Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.

Ninety One has published good results but its real worth as an independent investment manager will only show in the difficult financial year that's to come.

The results just published, for the year to March 2020, still reflect that of a division of Investec as the de-merger, new brand and separate listing on the JSE and LSE were only finalised during March this year.

We're happy with our decision and I think it was the right decision for the Investec shareholders at the time of the demerger - and I hope that the Ninety One shareholders feel that they've had a fair experience.

I'm a big believer in the nowhere-to-hide strategy. You've got to face reality in the market. A simplified focused business with a high degree of employee ownership and accountability is a pretty good format to take on tough times.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One

This is a human capital business. We combine human capital with the financial capital of our clients. So if we have too much own financial capital as in a balance-sheet driven business there may be conflict. If people are owners they think long-term. Long-term decisions always support shareholders and particularly clients. Some of the most successful businesses were independent and had high employee ownership.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
pixabay.com, 2019

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


20 May 2020 7:20 PM
by
Tags:
Investec
results
Hendrik du Toit
Lockdown
COVID-19
Ninety-one

More from Business

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bond-marketjpg

Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare

20 May 2020 6:45 PM

Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

low rates.jpg

Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon

20 May 2020 6:33 PM

The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-65919-ampng

G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff

20 May 2020 9:13 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected

20 May 2020 9:10 AM

Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more

19 May 2020 7:22 PM

Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see increased deaths from starvation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries

19 May 2020 7:00 PM

Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

entrepreneur-businessman-business-owner-ceo-manager-work-Covid-19-mask-123rf

What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 4? Is the gap diminishing?

19 May 2020 6:31 PM

50 Shades of Lockdown? At the moment we are in what looks like level 4-lite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-92343-ampng

Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One

19 May 2020 9:25 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA