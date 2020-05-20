Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time
Ninety One has published good results but its real worth as an independent investment manager will only show in the difficult financial year that's to come.
The results just published, for the year to March 2020, still reflect that of a division of Investec as the de-merger, new brand and separate listing on the JSE and LSE were only finalised during March this year.
We're happy with our decision and I think it was the right decision for the Investec shareholders at the time of the demerger - and I hope that the Ninety One shareholders feel that they've had a fair experience.
I'm a big believer in the nowhere-to-hide strategy. You've got to face reality in the market. A simplified focused business with a high degree of employee ownership and accountability is a pretty good format to take on tough times.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
This is a human capital business. We combine human capital with the financial capital of our clients. So if we have too much own financial capital as in a balance-sheet driven business there may be conflict. If people are owners they think long-term. Long-term decisions always support shareholders and particularly clients. Some of the most successful businesses were independent and had high employee ownership.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety One
Listen to the interview below.
