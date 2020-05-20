Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products
Facebook and Instagram will soon be launching a dedicated shopping platform where users can find products to buy, allowing businesses to market their catalogue of products.
Detailing how Facebook Shops will work, _Business Insider _says the feature will either link out to places to buy the products or allow users to purchase them directly on Facebook.
The publication says Instagram Shop will be made a permanent feature on the users' navigation bars on the app home screen later this year.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Stuff magazine publisher Toby Shapshak about the new development.
The reason Facebook says they're doing this is giving small businesses an opportunity to sell through Facebook. This kind of market place, I guess, is very common for a big tech platform. On the face of it, it seems like a very easy way to convert your Facebook business profile into a way to sell directly through Facebook.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
I suppose, in a way, that just really defines how tech is evolving. Banks are selling us cellphone contracts and airtime, Google and Apple are trying to sell us credit cards or payment services, so they are all trying to look at revenue opportunities for themselves because the pie is shrinking.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
