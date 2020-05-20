Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - What is Artificial Intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Grocery delivery app is seeing growth amidst Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vutlharhi Valoyi - Co-Founder and CEO at Zulzi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks. 20 May 2020 6:19 PM
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon. 20 May 2020 6:33 PM
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 20 May 2020 9:13 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher

20 May 2020 5:04 PM
by
Tags:
AH photography
Andrew House Photography
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Andrew Howes Photography would appreciate your support.

Owner Andrew Howes shares more about the business and its offering.

We have got a few divisions within our company - on the photography side we deal with paternity shoots, new borns, models model photos, family portraits etc. We also do weddings and on the other side of the business we deal with events, conference, brand activations.....

Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

We are offering everything from the photography side of things. Apparently there are actually weddings, I have heard some people are actually getting married at home with under ten people. Moms are still pregnant, babies are still being born and those are special moments.

Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

We do have a form of permit ... but I am hoping with Level 3 we will be allowed to open up a little bit more.

Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

We are there to make those special memories.

Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

Click on the link to find out more about the business...


20 May 2020 5:04 PM
by
Tags:
AH photography
Andrew House Photography

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown

ophelia-cafejpg

Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown

19 May 2020 5:24 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OR Tambo International Airport

Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan

18 May 2020 5:35 PM

Owner Belinda Magua says they are looking forward to starting up when the lockdown comes to the level for opening up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pinkladiesjpg

Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan

15 May 2020 5:52 PM

Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

little-chefs-clubjpg

Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan

14 May 2020 5:35 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-houndjpg

Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown

13 May 2020 5:07 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

accountant-accounting-adviser-advisor-maths-calculatorjpeg

Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner

12 May 2020 5:28 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peppers-culinary-schooljpg

How you can help Peppers Culinary School keep its doors open

11 May 2020 5:33 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-484766-960-720jpg

Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg

7 May 2020 5:41 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

salvation-cafejpg

Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanley needs your help to stay afloat

6 May 2020 5:14 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buns-outjpg

Here is how you can help save Buns Out

5 May 2020 5:18 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance

Local

EWN Highlights

Assault cases opened against cops in KZN rose by 95% in April - Ipid

20 May 2020 5:44 PM

Mining companies cannot retrench workers with comorbidities - DMRE

20 May 2020 5:35 PM

Sanef calls on police to ensure protection of journo who fled to Lesotho

20 May 2020 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA