Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Andrew Howes Photography would appreciate your support.

Owner Andrew Howes shares more about the business and its offering.

We have got a few divisions within our company - on the photography side we deal with paternity shoots, new borns, models model photos, family portraits etc. We also do weddings and on the other side of the business we deal with events, conference, brand activations..... Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

We are offering everything from the photography side of things. Apparently there are actually weddings, I have heard some people are actually getting married at home with under ten people. Moms are still pregnant, babies are still being born and those are special moments. Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

We do have a form of permit ... but I am hoping with Level 3 we will be allowed to open up a little bit more. Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

We are there to make those special memories. Andrew Howes, Owner - Andrew Howes Photography

Click on the link to find out more about the business...