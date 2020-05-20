[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented time for parents who are expecting a baby, making it more stressful than usual under lockdown without much support.

Dr Howard Manyonga gives some advice.

This is an unprecedented period in that child birth is typically not an event for the couple but for the whole family, so clearly the limitations that are placed upon us by the Covid are making it more stressful than usual - the act of giving birth and looking after your child in the first few months when it is really hectic and you need all that support. Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

Cleary you have to deal with the resources that you have. So in the first, you can rely on people living with you in the same household .... but clearly we have to then move on and use what is available in terms of social media, depending on the information that you can get from people remotely. Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

In those first few months when you really need the help, the partner has to step up and I suppose the other thing to remember is that doulas and midwives are essential workers, so if you are fortunate enough to be able to arrange for one, then that is another way one can cope. Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

Speaking of postnatal depression, Manyonga says counselling is the first line of support.

Psychologists will be able to make a judgement to get pharmacological treatment to modulate that mood. Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

Click on the link below to hear more...