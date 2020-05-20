[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - What is Artificial Intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Grocery delivery app is seeing growth amidst Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vutlharhi Valoyi - Co-Founder and CEO at Zulzi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks. 20 May 2020 6:19 PM
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon. 20 May 2020 6:33 PM
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 20 May 2020 9:13 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown

20 May 2020 6:15 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Lockdown
new borns
new parents
Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support.

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented time for parents who are expecting a baby, making it more stressful than usual under lockdown without much support.

Dr Howard Manyonga gives some advice.

This is an unprecedented period in that child birth is typically not an event for the couple but for the whole family, so clearly the limitations that are placed upon us by the Covid are making it more stressful than usual - the act of giving birth and looking after your child in the first few months when it is really hectic and you need all that support.

Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

Cleary you have to deal with the resources that you have. So in the first, you can rely on people living with you in the same household .... but clearly we have to then move on and use what is available in terms of social media, depending on the information that you can get from people remotely.

Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

In those first few months when you really need the help, the partner has to step up and I suppose the other thing to remember is that doulas and midwives are essential workers, so if you are fortunate enough to be able to arrange for one, then that is another way one can cope.

Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

Speaking of postnatal depression, Manyonga says counselling is the first line of support.

Psychologists will be able to make a judgement to get pharmacological treatment to modulate that mood.

Dr Howard Manyonga, Head - The Birthing Team

Click on the link below to hear more...


20 May 2020 6:15 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Lockdown
new borns
new parents

More from Lifestyle

Coronavirus9899

We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert

18 May 2020 6:30 PM

Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190630-tony-miyambo-edjpg

'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital

17 May 2020 3:32 PM

Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyclist-with-maskjpg

Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists

17 May 2020 11:52 AM

PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child holding flowers

Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids

16 May 2020 2:04 PM

Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513-filming camera

People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV

14 May 2020 2:41 PM

The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

snow-globe-5007934-960-720jpg

'Let your glitter settle'

13 May 2020 3:34 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19

13 May 2020 12:48 PM

Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy father cute child baby toddler kid 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development

12 May 2020 3:21 PM

Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronasaurusjpg

[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown

10 May 2020 3:42 PM

Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ubuntu Project

Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves

10 May 2020 3:03 PM

The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance

Local

EWN Highlights

Assault cases opened against cops in KZN rose by 95% in April - Ipid

20 May 2020 5:44 PM

Mining companies cannot retrench workers with comorbidities - DMRE

20 May 2020 5:35 PM

Sanef calls on police to ensure protection of journo who fled to Lesotho

20 May 2020 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA