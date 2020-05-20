'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry
News24 has reported about the disturbing results of a series of surveys which Ask Africa has carried out.
You probably all know of someone going hungry during this lockdown. But Ask Africa’s research shows 1 in 3 adults in the country is going hungry right now.
It stands to reason that with the loss of income and unemployment increasing in many households, food security levels drop.
Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeyer joined Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive with more information on this.
The research started seven weeks ago. Only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks, that's enormously concerning and related to that is the entire food security issues of 1 in 2 adults receiving their meals frequently and a third of children going to bed hungry, which are huge numbers, literally three times higher than before COVID-19Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Africa - Ask Africa
We looked at how adults are financially managing and they simply are not. Already 55% of the respondents are telling us they can't pay rent, they can't pay bonds, and those who can only a third can continue doing so.Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Africa - Ask Africa
We've also seen that 60% have asked for loans from either mashonisas or family and friends or stopped insurance payments. So, people are really struggling.Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Africa - Ask Africa
Rademeyer says research shows that young people are affected in a big way by the lockdown, probably because of its impact on schooling.
Listen below for more...
