The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - What is Artificial Intelligence really, where does it come from and what is the future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Grocery delivery app is seeing growth amidst Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vutlharhi Valoyi - Co-Founder and CEO at Zulzi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks. 20 May 2020 6:19 PM
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon. 20 May 2020 6:33 PM
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 20 May 2020 9:13 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

20 May 2020 6:19 PM
by
Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks.

News24 has reported about the disturbing results of a series of surveys which Ask Africa has carried out.

You probably all know of someone going hungry during this lockdown. But Ask Africa’s research shows 1 in 3 adults in the country is going hungry right now.

It stands to reason that with the loss of income and unemployment increasing in many households, food security levels drop.

Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeyer joined Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive with more information on this.

The research started seven weeks ago. Only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks, that's enormously concerning and related to that is the entire food security issues of 1 in 2 adults receiving their meals frequently and a third of children going to bed hungry, which are huge numbers, literally three times higher than before COVID-19

Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Africa - Ask Africa

We looked at how adults are financially managing and they simply are not. Already 55% of the respondents are telling us they can't pay rent, they can't pay bonds, and those who can only a third can continue doing so.

Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Africa - Ask Africa

We've also seen that 60% have asked for loans from either mashonisas or family and friends or stopped insurance payments. So, people are really struggling.

Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Africa - Ask Africa

Rademeyer says research shows that young people are affected in a big way by the lockdown, probably because of its impact on schooling.

Listen below for more...


20 May 2020 6:19 PM
by

More from Local

Facebook logo

Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products

20 May 2020 5:27 PM

Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks.

Read More

camera-lenzjpg

Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher

20 May 2020 5:04 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More

Grocery

NGO approaches courts about Gauteng food distribution criteria

20 May 2020 4:40 PM

Solidarity Helping Hand to challenge the social development department for halting Cradle of Hope's cooked food aid.

Read More

makhurajpg

Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance

20 May 2020 1:54 PM

Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province.

Read More

200325 Mantashe2

Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations

20 May 2020 1:13 PM

Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.

Read More

Cash money rands

'We have to get this economy right or there won't be an economy to transform'

20 May 2020 11:40 AM

Economist Duma Gqubule gives his critique on government's R500 billion stimulus package.

Read More

booysens1gif

Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD

20 May 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

Alex COVID-19 testing

South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609

19 May 2020 10:27 PM

There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312.

Read More

angiejpegjpg

Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga

19 May 2020 5:51 PM

Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More

wind-turbinejpg

Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa

19 May 2020 5:40 PM

Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms.

Read More

