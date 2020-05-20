When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
UIF
credit life insurance
consumer ninja
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

This is how credit life insurance payments can go wrong.

Two days ago, on Monday, FNB Life put out a statement, saying they expect to approve about a 100-million rand worth of credit life claims by June. They're currently processing between 2000 and 3000 claims a day. And they quoted the national credit act: payable in the event of death, disability, terminal illness, unemployment or other insurable risks...sounds wonderful.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Then I got a case from a woman who put in a claim, she's on sort of temporary indefinite retrenchment - her company is not operating at the moment. She applied - she took out a 150-thousand rand loan last April from FNB. She's been paying it off at 5300-odd a month which includes 480 rand a month for credit life insurance. It's not cheap. It was approved and they say they'd pay out for six months minimum and then let's see how it goes with your job. And then 12 days later they cancelled it - saying it's because she received a UIF payment. She said nowhere in the policy documentation she saw anything about a UIF payment which incidentally she did not apply for, her employer did. It was a third of her normal salary. I took this to FNB and they said it's not UIF it's 'temporary employer relief scheme' - but it's essentially from the government, paid to the employer and then paid to the employee - so it's not a salary...

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the full story of the non-payment, and the outcome, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


20 May 2020 7:51 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
UIF
credit life insurance
consumer ninja

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

191118bankingjpg

The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look

13 May 2020 8:00 PM

The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loan lending

Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

25 March 2020 7:57 PM

Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-talk-thumbnailjpg

When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?

18 March 2020 8:03 PM

This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-balancejpeg

Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-dealership-handshakejpg

Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

19 February 2020 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas celebration, champagne

The horror of the late Christmas champagne

12 February 2020 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps

5 February 2020 7:50 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

191118bankingjpg

The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look

13 May 2020 8:00 PM

The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-talk-thumbnailjpg

When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?

18 March 2020 8:03 PM

This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-balancejpeg

Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-dealership-handshakejpg

Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

19 February 2020 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181123BlackFriday171

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

28 November 2019 3:52 PM

In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual

21 November 2019 9:25 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA