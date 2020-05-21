[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts

With the world fighting the scourge of the novel coronavirus but implementing lockdowns to flatten the curve, a man in Spain had not seen his pet donkey for a very long time.

The moment he is reunited with his pet donkey has gone viral.

Watch this emotional moment below:

This man thought his pet donkey would not remember him after he had been under quarantine, but the beloved animal gave him an unexpectedly emotional reunion https://t.co/G0zUsuME4o pic.twitter.com/uTv5AbvOIi — CNN International (@cnni) May 21, 2020

