[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339. 20 May 2020 9:08 PM
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks. 20 May 2020 6:19 PM
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339. 20 May 2020 9:08 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them. 18 May 2020 11:06 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

21 May 2020 8:22 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

Social media is talking after a Governor during a virtual graduation got pranked after he read the name Harry Azcrac' during his speech.

Watch the moment where he realises he was pranked:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


21 May 2020 8:22 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-80944-ampng

[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83423-ampng

Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface

20 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83034-ampng

[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

20 May 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-80927-ampng

[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song

20 May 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-80927-ampng

[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-82124-ampng

[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siyapng

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing

18 May 2020 12:12 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-18-at-81538-ampng

[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing

18 May 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190630-tony-miyambo-edjpg

'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital

17 May 2020 3:32 PM

Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-15-at-80611-ampng

[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre

15 May 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive'

Politics

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

EWN Highlights

7 men shot dead in Emsahweni homestead in KZN

21 May 2020 7:48 AM

Sadtu: Govt has done little to assure parents, schools will be COVID-19 safe

21 May 2020 7:15 AM

Treasury: Inability to give Land Bank R20bn loan not a sign of poor commitment

21 May 2020 6:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA