[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask
Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation
Social media is talking after a Governor during a virtual graduation got pranked after he read the name Harry Azcrac' during his speech.
Watch the moment where he realises he was pranked:
The governor of Mississippi is reading the names of graduates. And someone submitted the name “Harry Azcrac” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Kr7M1JISJc— ⓛⓜⓣ° ~ 🦖🏏 🌊 (@yokoboji) May 19, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!'Read More
[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital
Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.Read More
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More