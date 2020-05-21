[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

Social media is talking after a Governor during a virtual graduation got pranked after he read the name Harry Azcrac' during his speech.

Watch the moment where he realises he was pranked:

The governor of Mississippi is reading the names of graduates. And someone submitted the name “Harry Azcrac” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Kr7M1JISJc — ⓛⓜⓣ° ~ 🦖🏏 🌊 (@yokoboji) May 19, 2020

