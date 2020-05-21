Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Car sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:45
SA Scholar Transporters Association demand support
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Xolani Masombuka, chairperson for the association in Gauteng
Today at 15:53
Survey finds that 37% of South African tenants can afford to pay their rent in full under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gil Sperling, Flow co-founder and CEO
Today at 16:10
St Augustine Covid-19 probe findings
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and Head of of department of Infectious disease at UKZN
Today at 16:20
Facebook in partnership with the South African National Blood Service
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBS.
Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa
Today at 16:52
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Police Minister Bheki Cele failed attempt to do a deal with the Khosa family through their lawyers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way

21 May 2020 9:07 AM
by
Tags:
Business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Westside Café owner Thamsanqa Ncube says in in 2019 one of his work contracts were ended he then decided to open a Chisanyama and restaurant.

We got a place, we started trading while we were waiting for a liquor license, but the license didnt come and that gave birth to Westside Café.

Thamsanqa Ncube, Owner - Westside Café

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has hit them hard but as entrepreneurs, giving up is never an option and for a small business the R20, 000 prize money will go a long way.

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation:


21 May 2020 9:07 AM
by
Tags:
Business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut

