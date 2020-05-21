Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Westside Café owner Thamsanqa Ncube says in in 2019 one of his work contracts were ended he then decided to open a Chisanyama and restaurant.

We got a place, we started trading while we were waiting for a liquor license, but the license didnt come and that gave birth to Westside Café. Thamsanqa Ncube, Owner - Westside Café

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has hit them hard but as entrepreneurs, giving up is never an option and for a small business the R20, 000 prize money will go a long way.

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation: