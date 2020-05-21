'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'
Miss South Africa 2020 hopeful Bianca Schoombee has pulled her entry for the pageant following outrage on Twitter over her offensive tweets from six years ago.
Schoombee has apologised for her tweets, stating that they were shared when she was still a teenager and that she had since changed.
However, people on social media and the Eusebius McKaiser Show just weren't buying it.
If you want to represent South Africa you should sow unity. People always have to be careful about what they put on social media.Malebedi, Caller
I think I should forgive her because she has forgiven herself. Who am I as a black person to now invalidate that? I have to forgive here. I think she is angry that her tweets were dug up, not what was said.Mpumi, Caller
Racism is like cancer, it's traumatising.Pinky, Caller
Bianca doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up. You can't turn a new leaf and carry the past with you.Lindsey, Caller
I think we focus more on forgiveness and all these things that go with forgiveness. I don't agree with this notion that racists must go to black townships.Thabiso, Caller
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/ggEkJF6FLB— SYNC Models (@sync_models) May 20, 2020
Other callers say she should be given a chance.
I think she wasn't aware of what impact this would have, she was doing this to impress friends. I think she should be given a chance but she must work hard to prove she has changed.Terrence, Caller
from a system that white people knowingly created, benefited from and continue to benefit from? The people who have access to the best and better education and structures of wealth and empowerment cannot find time to talk about and disentangle themselves from racism?— Prabashni Dherman (@BashDherman) May 21, 2020
@Eusebius an observation I made kn twitter.— King Sbu (@SbuIsKing) May 21, 2020
There are so many people willing to bend over backwards to fight for & defend someone's underlying racism while they have not even been asked to do so.
But also in other news, Bianca says she has forgiven herself so who are we to argue pic.twitter.com/EvO2eOmuLP
Listen to the full open line below...
