'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Car sales, online purchases apart from alcohol and tobacco products
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:45
SA Scholar Transporters Association demand support
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Xolani Masombuka, chairperson for the association in Gauteng
Today at 15:53
Survey finds that 37% of South African tenants can afford to pay their rent in full under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gil Sperling, Flow co-founder and CEO
Today at 16:10
St Augustine Covid-19 probe findings
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and Head of of department of Infectious disease at UKZN
Today at 16:20
Facebook in partnership with the South African National Blood Service
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBS.
Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa
Today at 16:52
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
Police Minister Bheki Cele failed attempt to do a deal with the Khosa family through their lawyers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wikus Steyl, lawyer Representing Khanya Cekeshe
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry. 21 May 2020 1:22 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in. 21 May 2020 1:19 PM
Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga answers questions around the reopening of schools amid COVID-19. 21 May 2020 12:31 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'

21 May 2020 11:16 AM
by
Tags:
Racism
Twitter
Miss SA
tweets
Bianca Schoombee
miss sa 2020
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal.

Miss South Africa 2020 hopeful Bianca Schoombee has pulled her entry for the pageant following outrage on Twitter over her offensive tweets from six years ago.

Schoombee has apologised for her tweets, stating that they were shared when she was still a teenager and that she had since changed.

However, people on social media and the Eusebius McKaiser Show just weren't buying it.

RELATED: Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface

If you want to represent South Africa you should sow unity. People always have to be careful about what they put on social media.

Malebedi, Caller

I think I should forgive her because she has forgiven herself. Who am I as a black person to now invalidate that? I have to forgive here. I think she is angry that her tweets were dug up, not what was said.

Mpumi, Caller

Racism is like cancer, it's traumatising.

Pinky, Caller

Bianca doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up. You can't turn a new leaf and carry the past with you.

Lindsey, Caller

I think we focus more on forgiveness and all these things that go with forgiveness. I don't agree with this notion that racists must go to black townships.

Thabiso, Caller

Other callers say she should be given a chance.

I think she wasn't aware of what impact this would have, she was doing this to impress friends. I think she should be given a chance but she must work hard to prove she has changed.

Terrence, Caller

Listen to the full open line below...


21 May 2020 11:16 AM
by
Tags:
Racism
Twitter
Miss SA
tweets
Bianca Schoombee
miss sa 2020

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

bcx-branded-article-thumbnail-gabriel-tovar-unsplash-smalljpg

[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM

The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

200513 Ramaphosa3

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

14 May 2020 11:01 AM

702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

eusebius-mckaiser-show-picjpg

eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

7 May 2020 10:48 AM

McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel.

eusebius-mckaiserpng

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

5 May 2020 11:25 AM

Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared.

190408-alex-protestersjpg

Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'

3 May 2020 12:02 PM

Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

