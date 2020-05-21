7 men shot dead in a house in Emsahweni, KwaZulu-Natal
Seven men have been shot dead in a house in Emsahweni south of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) the men were found in a room on Wednesday night and it is not known who killed the men and the motive behind the killing.
SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Jay Naicker told Eyewitness News that they found the bodies of seven men, aged between 21 and 36, in one of the rooms in the homestead.
He said all men had sustained gun wounds to the head.
More from Local
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.Read More
Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals
The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in.Read More
Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga answers questions around the reopening of schools amid COVID-19.Read More
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339.Read More
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry
Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks.Read More
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products
Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks.Read More
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
NGO approaches courts about Gauteng food distribution criteria
Solidarity Helping Hand to challenge the social development department for halting Cradle of Hope's cooked food aid.Read More
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance
Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province.Read More
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More