7 men shot dead in a house in Emsahweni, KwaZulu-Natal

Seven men have been shot dead in a house in Emsahweni south of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) the men were found in a room on Wednesday night and it is not known who killed the men and the motive behind the killing.

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Jay Naicker told Eyewitness News that they found the bodies of seven men, aged between 21 and 36, in one of the rooms in the homestead.

He said all men had sustained gun wounds to the head.