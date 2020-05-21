Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says they are working with other departments to ensure that schools are well equipped ahead of the phased reopening from 1 June.

The National Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening with the advice of health experts.

All teachers are expected to report to school on 25 May.

Speaking on The Eusebius McKaiser Show, Motshekga says they are monitoring the delivery of personal protective equipment in every province.

We working, not even only as a department but as government, we are working with for instance with the department of public works, department of water.... the situation is quite difficult and therefore the president decided that departments must really find ways of supporting each other. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

We are really committed so we can support and assist each other. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

Speaking on the screening of children, Motshekga says a group of community health workers will be recruited to assist.

It is managed by people that are trained, they screen, they check the temperature ... we have linked every school to a clinic, if you find a child with a high temperature, we will handle it the way it is handled, I am sure, at 702 and everywhere else. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

The way you have security screening at the door, we have community health workers who will be screening at the gate. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

Asked whether saving the school year should be prioritised versus saving lives, Motshekga says the department has been guided by three principles in their decision-making process.

There are three principles guiding us - making sure that schools don't become centres where the virus can be spread, making sure children don't get infected in schools but also enabling them to continue with what is rightfully theirs, the right to education and the right to be taken care of. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

There are children living with profound disabilities for whom schools are therapeutic centres. For those kids to keep staying at home when they are not able to get all the necessary support that government is able to give them, it is safer for them to be in school. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

Schools are also centres of care and that's what also really motivates us. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

