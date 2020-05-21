Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says they are working with other departments to ensure that schools are well equipped ahead of the phased reopening from 1 June.
The National Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening with the advice of health experts.
All teachers are expected to report to school on 25 May.
Speaking on The Eusebius McKaiser Show, Motshekga says they are monitoring the delivery of personal protective equipment in every province.
We working, not even only as a department but as government, we are working with for instance with the department of public works, department of water.... the situation is quite difficult and therefore the president decided that departments must really find ways of supporting each other.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
We are really committed so we can support and assist each other.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
Speaking on the screening of children, Motshekga says a group of community health workers will be recruited to assist.
It is managed by people that are trained, they screen, they check the temperature ... we have linked every school to a clinic, if you find a child with a high temperature, we will handle it the way it is handled, I am sure, at 702 and everywhere else.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
The way you have security screening at the door, we have community health workers who will be screening at the gate.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
Asked whether saving the school year should be prioritised versus saving lives, Motshekga says the department has been guided by three principles in their decision-making process.
There are three principles guiding us - making sure that schools don't become centres where the virus can be spread, making sure children don't get infected in schools but also enabling them to continue with what is rightfully theirs, the right to education and the right to be taken care of.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
There are children living with profound disabilities for whom schools are therapeutic centres. For those kids to keep staying at home when they are not able to get all the necessary support that government is able to give them, it is safer for them to be in school.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
Schools are also centres of care and that's what also really motivates us.Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.Read More
Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals
The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in.Read More
7 men shot dead in a house in Emsahweni, KwaZulu-Natal
With gunshots wounds to the head, the group were found in a room on Wednesday.Read More
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339.Read More
'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry
Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks.Read More
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products
Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks.Read More
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
NGO approaches courts about Gauteng food distribution criteria
Solidarity Helping Hand to challenge the social development department for halting Cradle of Hope's cooked food aid.Read More
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance
Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province.Read More
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More