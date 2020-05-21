Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

Human Rights Watch has accused government of overlooking refugees and asylum seekers in its Covid-19 aid programs and the distribution of food parcels.

The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors and international agencies to step in.

Human Rights Watch southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga says there are thousands who are in urgent need.

We have a very small number of people who have been granted the refugee status and the vast majority are those that are in limbo who have got asylum seeker permits and pending a determination of their refugee status - it is this group that is unable to access and that has been forgotten and is now facing starvation. Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director - Human Rights Watch

Government should facilitate support, publicly acknowledge this huge gap and also invite donors and others who can support these vulnerable groups because so far there are no targeted measures to support them. Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director - Human Rights Watch

