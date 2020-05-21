Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown
A lot of breadwinners have been impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown which has resulted in a loss of income.
With retrenchments and salary income, some people are unable to send money home to their families.
Clement Manyathela speaks to BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene about how to have the conversation with your family that you are able to send money home.
Once you have reviewed your budget, you have to set aside an amount that you can commit to.Zanele Kunene, Financial planner - BDO Wealth South Africa
Most of the time the money we send back home is not based on how much we can afford but on how much dependents need.Zanele Kunene, Financial planner - BDO Wealth South Africa
Kunene says this is a big opportunity for financial literacy.
It is a good time to educate yourself and your family about money management skills.Zanele Kunene, Financial planner - BDO Wealth South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.Read More
Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339.Read More
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.Read More
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.Read More
Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.Read More
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.Read More
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside
Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.Read More
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.Read More
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19
Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
[WATCH] EWN: Silver lining amid COVID-19 dark clouds
EWN reporter Ahmed Kajee spent the past week talking to and documenting the work of non-profit organisations.Read More
JSE opens trading for two days to contribute towards Solidarity Fund
Corporate affairs and marketing director Zanele Morrison says the trading community has united will pledge trading revenues.Read More