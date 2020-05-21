Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
With the world grappling to fight the spread of COVID-19, South Africans are going through day 56 of a national lockdown under Level 4.
The lockdown has been tough for many businesses including restaurants.
RELATED: COVID-19: Shebeens, restaurants and bars to close at 6pm
A group of restaurants are considering taking government to court because they are running at a loss and operating on deliveries alone is not profitable for many.
Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to Restaurant Association of South Africa chief executive officer Wendy Alberts to give more insight on the matter.
The pressure at this point in time is getting critical for the industry and the repercussions and the operating through takeaway only has been dramatic on our finances. We are seeing that we are getting deeper and deeper into debt and that is not good for the industry.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
She says there are a lot of larger businesses that are also suffering and calling out to her organisation and lobbying to assist the industry.
Listen below to the full conversation:
