ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:15
Eskom will be sustainable if it can halve its debt:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report. 21 May 2020 4:57 PM
Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Sport

#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover

21 May 2020 1:56 PM
by
Tags:
Tennis
ExtraTime
Richard Glover
The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth of the sport – and about working for Arsenal FC many years.

“I'm probably the worst tennis player in the world”, says Glover, but what he lacks on the court, he certainly makes up for in experience, off it.

When Glover took over as TSA CEO in 2016, he came with a wealth of experience in the sports industry, having worked both locally and internationally.

“I actually studied journalism many, many years ago at Rhodes University. I wanted to be a sports journalist. Then I went on holiday to the UK for two weeks, and I came back 13 years later. So basically, my parents were horrified. I was there for 13 years after just going on holiday. I started doing sports journalism in the UK, but soon realized that I was a pretty average sports journalist, but I wanted to stay in sports. I gradually moved on to the business or commercial side of sports in the UK.”

Glover says he was very fortunate to work at Arsenal football club in the early 2000s. “I spent a number of years at Arsenal and it was right at the time when the club was moving from the old Highbury stadium to the new, brand spanking new Emirates Stadium,” Glover said.

The former Rhodes University student worked on the commercial side at the club for about five years before heading back to South Africa. Upon his return, Glover worked for Cricket South Africa and was involved in setting up a sports marketing agency called Frontiers Sport and Entertainment.

Glover says when the job opportunity with TSA came up, he wasn’t all that keen at the start but was soon convinced after doing some research.

“I think like a lot of South Africans, I had this sort of perception of tennis and I had this negative perception of it. But then it came up again and I looked at some of the data around tennis and I just thought that, well, tennis is never going to be as big as rugby, or cricket or soccer for obvious reasons, I just believe that tennis was a sport with such huge growth potential.”

He went on to say it’s not every day you get the opportunity to help change a sport from the inside out.

“I think I've always wanted to do something within sports federations in South Africa where we could have an impact because I think being involved in the sports marketing agency you get involved in different aspects of sports or clients, but you're always on the periphery, not at the center of things in terms of really steering the direction of a sport forward,” he said.

In the eight years that Glover has been in charge, TSA has managed to secure major sponsors like Growthpoint Properties, BNP Paribas and Kia Motors to name a few to help with the financial aspect of things.

“The financial side is always the biggest challenge because without money you can't really do anything or your options and the programs that you can run are very, very limited. I think we've (TSA) been pretty lucky over the last few years to have brought in a number of sponsors. So, there's a lot of brands that have sort of bought into our vision and I think that they're relatively pleased with how we are starting to progress.”

Although the federation has made impressive strides over the last couple of years, Glover says there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Glover explained what they want to achieve. “Our vision is really about growing the sport and making the sport more accessible to more communities in South Africa. And that's not an overnight thing. You can’t press a button and suddenly, there are kids across the country playing tennis, it takes lots of lots of long hours and let's be honest, it takes years to really, it'll take years to really get to where we want in terms of making the sport more accessible,” he said.

Glover says one of the questions he gets asked most often as CEO is, when will the SA Open make its return, but he says the timing is just not right.

“What we need to do now is we need to bring more. What I'd call entry-level international professional tournaments to SA, so that our young up and coming stars can really have that advantage, because the harsh reality is at the moment is, if there was an SA Open and when we talk about SA Open, it’s an ATP or WTA high profile event, how many South Africans would actually play in it? So, our focus has been really about trying to build that pathway from the bottom up in terms of big international Junior tournaments.”

Sports federation worldwide have felt the financial impact of COVID-19 and TSA is no exception.

“I think the reality is that we will probably be set back a year or two financially. But I do worry about the damage to, what I call, our wider tennis ecosystem. I think it's been really severe, and I give one example is tennis coaches.”

Glover explains, “There are hundreds and hundreds of tennis coaches across the country who currently can't earn a living under the current Level Four regulations and some of them are in a very, very tough situation. They have to make some hard decisions in the coming weeks, whether they continue to focus on tennis coaching as their profession, or whether they try and move into something else to try and, you know, survive.”

In terms of working with individual sports stars compared to a team environment, Glover says it’s been fascinating to see the different psyches.

“The psyche within team sports is very different from individual sports and I think the thing that's really impressed me about tennis players is that they're problem solvers. They are mentally very, very tough, and tend to be very intelligent people. I think an individual sport like tennis does develop certain aspects that you don't necessarily get from a team sport.”


This article first appeared on EWN : #ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover


21 May 2020 1:56 PM
by
Tags:
Tennis
ExtraTime
Richard Glover

More from Sport

140725Grace2.jpg

#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport

17 May 2020 8:30 PM

In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation of every movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130218birkettJPG.JPG

SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists

16 May 2020 12:29 PM

A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190610edwardjpeg

2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus

14 May 2020 12:26 PM

This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30 am and finishing 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191107beastgif

[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby

14 May 2020 11:43 AM

The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phumelela-mbandejpg

#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande

13 May 2020 7:24 PM

In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the game and talks candidly about transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aplon.jpg

Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls

13 May 2020 3:42 PM

Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the World Cup-winning coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

team-south-africajpg

#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee

13 May 2020 3:32 PM

In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff Coetzee who has recently been appointed Director of Tennis by Tennis South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200312sundownsgif

Task team to plot return to football in SA

13 May 2020 10:26 AM

The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-wayde-v-niekerk-edjpg

DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures

12 May 2020 5:15 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200512-beuran-hendricksjpg

Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts

12 May 2020 2:15 PM

Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said he now knows the level that he has to perform at on the international stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Khosa family 'distraught' by possible appeal of high court order

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

4 JMPD officers test positive for COVID-19

21 May 2020 5:30 PM

More than 5,000 South Africans stranded abroad brought home, says Pandor

21 May 2020 5:08 PM

Makhura: Govt finalising plans to ensure Gauteng is ready for level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 4:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA