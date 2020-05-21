EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.
Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury.
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support.
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth...
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation...
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.
EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

21 May 2020 3:47 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Lockdown
plenary sitting
plenary
EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis says speaker Thandi Modise has stated that this will be considered if necessary.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for Parliament's first plenary sitting under lockdown to be held in Gauteng to enable more members to attend .

They cited the Western Cape’s high infection and death rate from COVID-19 and difficulties in travelling to Cape Town.

The sitting is the first ever to have some MPs in the House and others connected online.

Eyewitness News (EWN) parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis says National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has stated that this will be considered, only if necessary and as a last option.

It is workable in the sense that the speaker does have the power to designate anywhere in the country as part of the parliamentary precinct.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

It is obviously something that she [Thandi Modise] and the other presiding officers have talked about. We know that they are in discussion with the National Command Council around COVID-19 issues.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear more...


More from Local

190920gavelsapsjpg

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

21 May 2020 6:10 PM

Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal.

Read More arrow_forward

unique-beanspng

Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open

21 May 2020 5:17 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

200403netcaregif

Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings

21 May 2020 4:57 PM

UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.

Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi

Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents

21 May 2020 4:19 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.

Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

21 May 2020 4:16 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137.

Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 1:22 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.

Read More arrow_forward

booysens1gif

Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

21 May 2020 1:19 PM

The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in.

Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga3

Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga

21 May 2020 12:31 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga answers questions around the reopening of schools amid COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

7 men shot dead in a house in Emsahweni, KwaZulu-Natal

21 May 2020 10:35 AM

With gunshots wounds to the head, the group were found in a room on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

20 May 2020 6:19 PM

Ask Africa CEO Andrea Rademeye says only 37% of the people say they only have enough money to buy food for the next few weeks.

Read More arrow_forward

