EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for Parliament's first plenary sitting under lockdown to be held in Gauteng to enable more members to attend .
They cited the Western Cape’s high infection and death rate from COVID-19 and difficulties in travelling to Cape Town.
The sitting is the first ever to have some MPs in the House and others connected online.
Eyewitness News (EWN) parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis says National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has stated that this will be considered, only if necessary and as a last option.
It is workable in the sense that the speaker does have the power to designate anywhere in the country as part of the parliamentary precinct.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
It is obviously something that she [Thandi Modise] and the other presiding officers have talked about. We know that they are in discussion with the National Command Council around COVID-19 issues.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
