Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has assured parents that if schools do not have the required personal protective gear, they will not open.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Lesufi says the province is prioritising safety first for all its learners and educators.
He adds that they are extending the deadline for homeschooling applications to the end of September.
Grade 7 and grade 12 students are preparing to return back to school on 1 June, after a two-month break brought on by the lockdown.
RELATED: Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga
The teachers that are aged 55 to 60 who we have identified as a risk, we are now interviewing them if they want to come back or not. If they are not coming back we are going to use substitute teachers.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education
Every teacher before they start to teach their subject the first five minutes must be to explain COVID-19, why we are here and why it is important to always wear your masks.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings
UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.Read More
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137.Read More
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown
BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.Read More
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.Read More
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.Read More
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.Read More
Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More