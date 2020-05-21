Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has assured parents that if schools do not have the required personal protective gear, they will not open.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Lesufi says the province is prioritising safety first for all its learners and educators.

He adds that they are extending the deadline for homeschooling applications to the end of September.

Grade 7 and grade 12 students are preparing to return back to school on 1 June, after a two-month break brought on by the lockdown.

The teachers that are aged 55 to 60 who we have identified as a risk, we are now interviewing them if they want to come back or not. If they are not coming back we are going to use substitute teachers. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education

Every teacher before they start to teach their subject the first five minutes must be to explain COVID-19, why we are here and why it is important to always wear your masks. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education

