Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings

Netcare has welcomed the findings into COVID-19 outbreak investigation at St Augustine's Hospital in KwaZulu- Natal.

The hospital was shut down by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health after it had 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients.

The investigation found that the hospital outbreak spread accounted for 14% of all Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal up to 30 April.

Joanne Joseph speaks to University of KwaZulu-Natal chief specialist and head of department of infectious disease professor Yunus Moosa about the findings.

The first case of the virus getting into St Augustine's Hospital was from a patient who came in with symptoms that by no means suggested she had the virus. Professor Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and head of department of infectious disease - UKZN

It was not possible at the time to suspect the individual had exposure to the virus. They had no history of travel or history of exposure to someone who had the virus. Professor Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and head of department of infectious disease - UKZN

Moosa suggests that hospitals be highly vigilant when they receive patients to prevent the spread of the virus.

