Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings
Netcare has welcomed the findings into COVID-19 outbreak investigation at St Augustine's Hospital in KwaZulu- Natal.
The hospital was shut down by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health after it had 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients.
The investigation found that the hospital outbreak spread accounted for 14% of all Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal up to 30 April.
Joanne Joseph speaks to University of KwaZulu-Natal chief specialist and head of department of infectious disease professor Yunus Moosa about the findings.
The first case of the virus getting into St Augustine's Hospital was from a patient who came in with symptoms that by no means suggested she had the virus.Professor Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and head of department of infectious disease - UKZN
It was not possible at the time to suspect the individual had exposure to the virus. They had no history of travel or history of exposure to someone who had the virus.Professor Yunus Moosa, Chief specialist and head of department of infectious disease - UKZN
Moosa suggests that hospitals be highly vigilant when they receive patients to prevent the spread of the virus.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.Read More
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137.Read More
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown
BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.Read More
Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.Read More
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.Read More
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.Read More
Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More