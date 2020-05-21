Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Edenvale, Johannesburg, based coffee shop Unique Beans would like your support.

Owner James Smith shared the history of the shop and more about the business on the Afternoon Drive.

He says customers who purchase a Dineplan voucher have a lot to look forward to.

Your coffee is more about your blend and what kind of blend you put together ... every country has its different flavour and unique vibe to it which gives you a special taste to your coffee. James Smith, Owner - Unique Beans

They can buy a voucher for a friend, for a birthday and also come in to interact with our staff. Just buy a voucher and support us during this difficult time. James Smith, Owner - Unique Beans

