The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:15
Eskom will be sustainable if it can halve its debt:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open

21 May 2020 5:17 PM
by
Tags:
Save Your Faves
Unique Beans
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Edenvale, Johannesburg, based coffee shop Unique Beans would like your support.

Owner James Smith shared the history of the shop and more about the business on the Afternoon Drive.

He says customers who purchase a Dineplan voucher have a lot to look forward to.

Your coffee is more about your blend and what kind of blend you put together ... every country has its different flavour and unique vibe to it which gives you a special taste to your coffee.

James Smith, Owner - Unique Beans

They can buy a voucher for a friend, for a birthday and also come in to interact with our staff. Just buy a voucher and support us during this difficult time.

James Smith, Owner - Unique Beans

Click on the link below to hear more...


