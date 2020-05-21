Investec annual profit takes a massive hit
Investec's annual profit has taken a massive hit as the coronavirus hit the company's trading income.
Bruce Whitfield asked Investec's CEO if the company's recent restructuring was deeper than a reaction to Covid-19.
Over the last 18 months or so we embarked on a process to simplify and focus the business in order for it to grow - and the first element of that process was the demerging of the asset management business.Fani Titi, Joint CEO - Investec
The South African banking business has a cost income ratio of about 52 per cent which we believe is very competitive...Fani Titi, Joint CEO - Investec
Titi also elaborated on the company's operations during Covid-19, and agrees that the crisis has sped up technology that enables people to work from home.
At the moment about 95 per cent of our people work remotely so it's been an amazing effort on the part of our technology people to facilitate a transition into this type of working.Fani Titi, Joint CEO - Investec
I think in the long-term the trend of working away from a fixed office was always on the horizon. What the crisis had done was accelerate the trend.Fani Titi, - Investec
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings.Read More
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain?
The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business.Read More
Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means
The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points.Read More
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.Read More
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time
Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.Read More
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare
Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa.Read More
Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon
The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon.Read More
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected
Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%.Read More