Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Historical view of Mfecane/Difaqane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Africa
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

21 May 2020 6:13 PM
by
Tags:
Collins Khosa
Collins Khosa killing
Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal.

The lawyer representing the Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says they have received a number of letters from the state attorney in the Collins Khosa case stating an intention to appeal a Pretoria High Court order delivered by Judge Hans Fabricius on Friday last week.

Khosa died in April after being assaulted allegedly by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members while Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers watched.

Steyl says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal.

As far as I can glean from the letters from the state attorney, it seems like they are going to appeal the order to investigate the killing of Collins Khosa and any other incidents of killings or assault reported during the lockdown.

Wikus Steyl, Lawyer representing Khosa family

There were four different letters that came to us and it seems as if the state does not know yet on which part they want to appeal ...

Wikus Steyl, Khosa family lawyer

It chops and changes between the SANDF and police. The letters that we have been receiving started off with one respondent going to a next respondent and now we're on a fourth version of a respondent that they are acting for.

Wikus Steyl, Khosa family lawyer

Steyl says the family is distraught.

The family is absolutely distraught that we are now facing a possible appeal to further prolong a very difficult time for them.

Wikus Steyl, Khosa family lawyer

Click on the link below to hear more...


21 May 2020 6:13 PM
by
Tags:
Collins Khosa
Collins Khosa killing

More from Local

LaudiumFood_1250

Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination

21 May 2020 6:35 PM

EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unique-beanspng

Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open

21 May 2020 5:17 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200403netcaregif

Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings

21 May 2020 4:57 PM

UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi

Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents

21 May 2020 4:19 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

21 May 2020 4:16 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226mpsgif

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

21 May 2020 3:47 PM

EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis says speaker Thandi Modise has stated that this will be considered if necessary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 1:22 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

booysens1gif

Human Rights Watch accuses SA of food aid bias against foreign nationals

21 May 2020 1:19 PM

The organisation is calling on government to ensure access to food for refugees and asylum seekers or seek donors to step in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga3

Schools are centres of care and that's what also really motivates us - Motshekga

21 May 2020 12:31 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga answers questions around the reopening of schools amid COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

7 men shot dead in a house in Emsahweni, KwaZulu-Natal

21 May 2020 10:35 AM

With gunshots wounds to the head, the group were found in a room on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA