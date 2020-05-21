Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

The lawyer representing the Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says they have received a number of letters from the state attorney in the Collins Khosa case stating an intention to appeal a Pretoria High Court order delivered by Judge Hans Fabricius on Friday last week.

Khosa died in April after being assaulted allegedly by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members while Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers watched.

Steyl says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal.

As far as I can glean from the letters from the state attorney, it seems like they are going to appeal the order to investigate the killing of Collins Khosa and any other incidents of killings or assault reported during the lockdown. Wikus Steyl, Lawyer representing Khosa family

There were four different letters that came to us and it seems as if the state does not know yet on which part they want to appeal ... Wikus Steyl, Khosa family lawyer

It chops and changes between the SANDF and police. The letters that we have been receiving started off with one respondent going to a next respondent and now we're on a fourth version of a respondent that they are acting for. Wikus Steyl, Khosa family lawyer

Steyl says the family is distraught.

The family is absolutely distraught that we are now facing a possible appeal to further prolong a very difficult time for them. Wikus Steyl, Khosa family lawyer

