Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has said that her department has never tried to prevent nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) from distributing food parcels or freshly cooked food to those in need.
This was in response to a complaint lodged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with the Human Rights Commission.
She was briefing Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee.
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze was listening in on the briefing.
Ndenze says the minister stated that NGOs are allowed to distribute food parcels and serve food with conditions.
She used the phrase that people can't be used as guinea pigs and that the department and NGOs should work hand in hand when they are distributing these food parcels so that the department can also take a look and monitor the situation.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
The acting director-general of the department, Linton Mchunu, also touched on these food parcels saying these NGOs were never prevented from distributing food and there is no need for the DA to go to the human rights commission to lay a complaint because they just want to coordinate the manner in which food parcels are distributed.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
She [Minister Lindiwe Zulu] wants the department to know exactly which NGOs and which communities are being served and also avoid duplication .... so it is just a discussion around coordinating this effort to help those that are hungry.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
